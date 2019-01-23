Rantoul board retains village attorney

RANTOUL — Village board members have approved a letter of engagement to retain Ken Beth as village attorney.

The board approved the extension, which includes a raise, by 5-1 vote, with trustee Terry Workman voting against it.

Beth will continue to be paid a retainer of $3,000 a month. He will be paid at the rate of $190 an hour (up from $150 an hour), except for work on tax increment financing district matters and economic development work, which will be recompensed at $250 an hour (up from $175 an hour).

Workman asked where the village will get the additional money to pay Evans.

Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the money will come from several village jobs being vacant. They are the positions of human resources director (currently filled Tony Peyton on a part-time basis), economic development director (budgeted but not filled) and neighborhood services coordinator (left vacant when Brenda Runyon took another position with the village).

Eisenhauer said the village is in the preliminary stages of assembling the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

“That (increased) rate would be included” in the new budget, Eisenhauer said.

Workman then noted trustee Hank Gamel had made several recommendations in committee in regard to an in-house attorney.

At that point, Mayor Chuck Smith called for the vote on extending Beth’s contract, saying Gamel’s recommendations had nothing to do with the topic at hand.

“The cost of the attorney was taken care of at a study session in December,” Smith said. “We’re not talking about an in-house attorney at this juncture.”



Village administrator costs

Workman also said he has been approached on the street several times by people asking why the village is paying for two administrators.

Smith said he extended former Village Administrator Rick Snider’s contract for three months at $4,500 per month to serve as a consultant “to finish up a myriad of ongoing projects and to assist with the transition with the current administrator.”

He said there has been progress on every issue with which Snider has been contracted to assist. He said the contract is due to expire at the end of January, but he might contract with him for one more month to help complete necessary projects.

Workman also asked about a $9,669 bill from Clark, Baird, & Smith for labor issues, which he said is “abnormally high” compared to the law firm’s previous bills.

Eisenhauer said that is a bill for 60 days work done in November and December. He said in prior months, the work involved was “light in nature,” while the most recent work has involved producing a report.

Workman then asked if there are any labor issues the board should be aware of that would require the board to enter executive session.

“Not at this time,” Smith said.



Bowl for Kids Sake

Kristian Hopkins, program manager for the local Big Brothers Big Sisters program, asked if any village departments would be interested in forming a team for the March 9 Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser. He said 10 teams had already signed up from one of the school districts.

To field a team, a minimum of $50 has to be raised. Teams receive two hours of free bowling free food and drinks and a t-shirt.

“It’s a good way to give back and get involved with the community,” Hopkins said.





Land bank study

The board approved a $20,000 contract with STR Grants, Fairfax, Va., to undertake Phase 2 of a study into whether to start a land bank.

Ken Turner, village grants manager/HUD administrator, defined the role of land banks, saying they are created to manage, maintain and purchase abandoned and foreclosed property often associated in towns with large-scale blight and abandonment.

“Land bank strategies can include demolishing properties to create open green space or community gardens, rehabbing buildings or stewarding vacant property until a new use is determined,” Turner said.

There are only three land banks in Illinois — one in Cook County, another in south suburban Chicago and the third in Vermilion County.

Eisenhauer said phase 1 of the Rantoul land bank process involved determining the feasibility of the village, or the village with partners, identifying if there is a need.

Said Eisenhauer: “One of the advantages of a land bank is that while it has very similar opportunities that the village would have as a home-rule community, by putting property in the hands of a land bank, we would forego the liability and maintenance that would otherwise be the responsibility of the village.”

Rather than the village owning a vacant piece of property, that would go to the land bank, and it would hold the responsibility of the property until it is sold or transferred.

Phase 2 (there are three phases total) in which the village is ready to proceed on would identify what methods the village should use. Eisenhauer said there is interest among other Champaign County communities in possibly joining with Rantoul in forming a land bank. Another possibility is a regional land bank approach.

Eisenhauer said there is also an opportunity to join with Vermilion County for a land bank.

Money to pay for the $20,000 project will be paid from an Illinois Housing Development Authority grant.

The board also approved awarding a $10,000 micro loan and a $10,000 facade grant to A House of Flowers by Paula, 113 E. Sangamon Ave., and a $30,000 micro loan to Justin Walton, owner of Elite Pro Lawns.

The micro loans will be paid back at 2 percent interest over five years.



Slip-line repair

The board also approved a $248,000 contract, plus a $15,000 contingency, with Visu-Sewer of Missouri for slip-line repair of 8,897 feet of sanitary sewer mains at about 40 locations in town.

The work involves blowing in a resin liner, which expands, into the sewer line. The line adheres to the sewer and extends its life.

Regarding village contracts, trustee Sam Hall asked Public Works Director Greg Hazel why contingency funds are generally included.

“In any project where there is excavating or working under ground, there are unknowns,” Hazel said. “We like to have a little cushion in a contract in case we find something unusual so we don’t have to shut the project down and come back and ask for additional funds.”

Hazel said contingency funds give the “staff latitude to address a change that’s unanticipated.”

Hall also thanked Hazel “and his team” for keeping the roads clear “and working seemingly round the clock” to clear roads from the previous weekend’s snowfall.

Gamel said for the people who did have complaints that their roads were not cleared quickly, the village did well in light of having two snow plows break down and with an inexperienced crew.

“There were just some side streets that people weren’t too happy with,” Gamel said.

Hazel said he felt “the team did a very good job this weekend responding to the elements.”

Trustee Chad Smith said in talking with Central Maintenance personnel, because repair of those two snow plows could be done in-house, they were repaired more quickly than if that work had to be outsourced. He said Central Maintenance was able to postpone the repair of other items that did not have as high a priority to work on the plows.

“That is one advantage of having in-house maintenance,” Smith said.

The board also approved the purchase of a 4-ton Falcon asphalt recycler and hot box trailer for the street and water division for $33,915 from CMW Equipment, St. Louis.

