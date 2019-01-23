By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — The Potomac PTO will hold its sixth annual carnival from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the grade school.

There will be games for the children, food, entertainment by The Strongman and a wide variety of raffles. They include vacation packages for Memphis and Chattanooga, Tenn., St. Louis and Hannibal, Mo., the Quad Cities, Milwaukee, Chicago, Bloomington, Peoria and more.

There will also be themed baskets donated by classrooms, sports tickets, gift cards. Something for everyone. The public is invited.



— An annual talent show is also slated 8:30 a.m. Feb. 1, in the Potomac Grade School gym.

Grade school students will show off their talents, with a chance to win cash and other prizes, courtesy of the Potomac PTO. The public is invited to this event as well. Admission is free.



— Kalie Hardwick and Kameron Neal, eighth-grade students at Armstrong-Ellis Grade School, will be honored at the IPA Student Recognition Breakfast on Feb. 15.

They were chosen to join other students throughout Vermilion County based on their academics, attitude, and participation.



— Gateway Family Services of Potomac is sponsoring Share the Love for the Valentine’s Day holiday.

Available for order will be red roses, either half dozen or one dozen with greenery in a vase, and a dozen homemade chocolate chip cookies to add to the order, or order separately. The gifts will be hand-delivered.

One special recipient will be selected to receive their delivery via Mr. Buttons, the miniature horse, who will be dressed for the occasion in a cupid costume. Items may be ordered on www.gatewayfamilyservices.org/shop.

Orders must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. All purchases are a tax deduction, with the proceeds benefitting Gateway, a nonprofit counseling service.



— Honor roll has been released for the second quarter grading period at Potomac Grade School.

High honors include Taylor Smith (5th); Evan Huston (7th); Eli Kennel (7th); Cooper McCarty (7th); Clara McCool (7th); Dawson McMasters (7th); Colton Murphy (7th); Cadence Crull (8th); and Lily Jameson (8th).

Honors: Elijah Taylor (5th); Noah Taylor (5th); Kollin Asbury (7th); Emma Holden (7th); Brady Stewart (7th); Connor Yoak (7th); Alana Colunga (8th); and Camryn Howie (8th).

Academic recognition went to Tyson Colunga (5th); Ryan Edwards (5th); Cheyenne Howie (5th); Cane Huston (5th); Cala Reifsteck (5th); Madison Johnson (7th); Brooklyn Morgan (7th); Matthew Ortega (7th); Shavonna Turner (7th); Justin Akers (8th); and Ella Lund (8th).



— Due to weather conditions, the Potomac American Legion postponed its breakfast buffet. It is rescheduled for 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Legion building.



— Also due to the weather, the Icebreaker Tournament sponsored by Armstrong Archery had to be cancelled. They are hoping to travel to Jefferson Middle School for a tournament Saturday, Jan. 26.



— Potomac Public Library will hold Homework Club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 30, and 31. An adult craft activity will be offered at 1:30 pm. Wednesday, Jan. 30, and a kid’s craft, “You Choose a Craft”, will be from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.



Thought for the week: “A lot of people like snow. I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water.” — Carl Reiner

Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com







