No serious injuries in team bus crash near Flatville

FLATVILLE — No one was seriously injured when a school bus taking Hoopeston Area Middle School students to a volleyball game collided with another vehicle early Monday evening.

Lt. Brian Mennenga, of the Champaign County sheriff’s office, said the accident occurred about 5 p.m. at the intersection of county roads 2500 North and 2100 East.

He said the school bus was traveling west on 2500 North when the driver turned left in front of a vehicle heading east.

The driver, whose name wasn’t available, was ticketed for failing to yield while turning left.

Hoopeston schools Superintendent Suzi Hesser said the students were heading to a volleyball game at Prairieview-Ogden Junior High at Flatville.

She said students on the bus were evaluated by emergency personnel. Several students were taken by their parents to a local hospital for further evaluation and released.

“We are thankful for the quick response of police and medical personnel, parents of students involved and school staff” at both schools, Hesser said.

