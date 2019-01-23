Klimas named Exchange student of month

RANTOUL — Rachel Klimas has been named the Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.

The senior at Rantoul Township High School is a daughter of Dave and Jan Klimas of rural Rantoul.

She ranks first in her class of 173 students with a grade point average of 5.671.

Her school activities have included FFA, student council, track, volleyball, National Honor Society and concert/advanced treble choir.

School offices she has held include FFA chapter secretary and president, and class representative.

Honors/awards include Excellence in Honors Geometry, Excellence in Honors Biology, Excellence in Social Sciences and FFA Greenhand and Chapter degrees.

Klimas has been involved in several civic and volunteer activities.

They include Carle Hospital volunteer, Feed the Farmers, Sunday school teacher, cancer walk setup, church altar server, leaf raking around Rantoul, FFA petting zoo at Gordyville, meal packing for the food pantry in Washington, D.C., and painting Florence Crittenton Women’s Home in South Carolina.

She has worked as a teller at Bank of Rantoul since 2017.

Klimas plans to attend Purdue University or Illinois State University to major in nursing.