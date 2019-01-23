RANTOUL — Newly minted 104th District State Rep. Mike Marron (R-rural Fithian) recently attended the 100th General Assembly veto session and said his “eyes were opened.”

“I’m beginning to understand why the state is in the (dire financial) condition it is in,” Marron said.

Marron, who was appointed to the House seat after Chad Hays stepped down last year, was elected to the post in November. He said a tremendous amount of legislation was voted on at the veto session. Marron said he went in kind of blind on many of the bills.

“On the Republican side, we were voting on things that had been voted on once, but Rep. Hays had voted on it, so (Marron) hadn’t seen it. The speaker (Mike Madigan) can call whatever he wants when he wants it, and he’s not the best at informing the GOP. Many times you will be voting on things pretty quickly.

“With the amount of legislation that is out there, it is virtually impossible for somebody in a short period of time to do the research on all the legislation that you need to.”

Marron, who spoke last week to the Rantoul Exchange Club, made an observation of the climate in the General Assembly the last four years. He said he agreed with many of the things former Gov. Bruce Rauner wanted to get accomplished, but he didn’t think Rauner was flexible enough.

“One thing I saw in the veto session is indicative of a very bad approach that (Rauner) took toward things that set himself up for failure,” Marron said, adding the number of bills that passed unanimously during the veto session out of both houses was indicative of that.

“My mom told me to pick your battles,” Marron said. “I don’t think there was any semblance of that with the former governor.”

Another thing that surprised Marron was there are a number of people from both parties who want to be productive, but there are many others who only want to gain attention for themselves by saying something audacious, “which is really counter productive to having a good working environment.”

Marron attended the recent lame duck session. He said legislators are paid per diem to attend despite being present for only about five minutes before meeting in caucus the first day. The second day, they convened and voted on two items.

The first was to give new Gov. J.B. Pritzker the ability to reappoint the Tollway Authority. That measure passed easily.

The second item caused Marron a “lot of heartburn,” and he did not vote for it — to give Pritzker’s department heads a 15 percent pay raise. He said Pritzker’s argument is the department heads’ pay has been frozen since 2009.

The new governor’s second argument was he needed that extra money to be competitive and draw qualified people.

But Marron said those are politically appointed positions.

“We were doing nothing (with the pay levels) with the mid-level and lower-level people in the departments,” he said. “I think it sent the wrong message, especially because we have over $7 billion in unpaid bills, and we don’t have a balanced budget.”

Marron said the atmosphere was upbeat during the recent General Assembly inauguration.

“It makes you hopeful,” Marron said.

The Democrats have super majorities in both houses of the General Assembly, and the new governor, a Democrat, doesn’t need the GOP to implement any of his agenda items, Marron said. But Pritzker has met with the minority leaders in both the House and the Senate and asked for their opinions. Pritzker also attended a reception the Republican leadership held on the evening of the inauguration. Those things give Marron and other Republicans hope, but he wonders if the atmosphere will last.

Difficult decisions need to be made to fix Illinois’ dire financial condition, Marron said, adding, “People aren’t going to be happy with the fixes.”

He said the adults in both parties will have to sit down and figure out how to move forward.

Marron said he has not met Madigan yet.

“I haven’t got the courage up” to introduce himself, Marron said with a laugh. “There’s this aura about him because he’s been kind of a reclusive Wizard of Oz, man-behind-the-curtain kind of guy who has run state government for so long.”

Madigan, who has been unpopular with downstate Illinoisans for many years, has seen his approval rating plummet in the Chicago area as well. Yet, he retains a solid hold on power.

Marron said he is seeing a willingness in Madigan to break out of his reclusive mold and attend Springfield events, ostensibly to help repair his image.

Pritzker has said he will push for a $15-an-hour minimum wage. Marron said small businesses and local government officials need to send the message to their legislators how such a minimum wage hike would affect them.

“I’m typically a free-market guy,” Marron said. “I want high wages as much as anybody, but I’m typically one to think the market place should determine that.”

Rantoul Mayor Chuck Smith said the state has greatly cut the amount of Local Government Distributive Fund paid to cities. These are monies from state sales tax and other revenue. He said now there is a proposal in Springfield to cut the money even more.

“It’s getting tight out here, really tight, to run a budget,” Smith said.

Marron agrees, saying, “Springfield has a tendency to push its problems on somebody else. That’s what they are doing with that. The problem is we’re not competitive with other states. ... One of the biggest things is the

property tax burden. What you’re doing by trying to clean up the state is causing local government to raise property taxes.”



