Drug, gun charges amount to 11 felonies

URBANA — A Rantoul man arrested Friday after police said they found more than 100 pounds of cannabis, other drugs and guns in his home faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted of the most serious of the charges filed against him.

On Tuesday, Judge John Kennedy arraigned Carlos Mendoza, 48, of the 1900 block of County Road 3000 N, on 11 felony counts, four of which are Class X felonies carrying mandatory prison terms upon conviction.

Mendoza was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver 400 to 900 grams of methamphetamine, possession of 400 to 900 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of heroin, possession with intent to deliver over 5,000 grams of cannabis, six counts of unlawful use of weapons by a felon alleging six different guns, and one count of aggravated possession of two to five stolen firearms.

The drug-related charges carry penalties upon conviction ranging from six to 30 years to 12 to 50 years behind bars. The fines on the drug charges range from $200,000 to $300,000.

Because of his prior convictions, he faces an extended term of three to 14 years in prison on the weapons counts and four to 30 years in prison for the alleged possession of stolen firearms.

The guns and drugs, including 1 pound of suspected crystal meth and 5 ounces of suspected heroin, were found during a court-authorized search of his mobile home conducted late Friday night by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.

Mendoza told Kennedy that he wanted to hire his own attorney. Kennedy continued his case to Jan. 29 to give him time to do that.

In the meantime, Mendoza remains in the county jail in lieu of $1 million bond set over the weekend by Judge Ronda Holliman.

A 2009 conviction for delivery of cannabis — Mendoza had 144 pounds in his home in the same mobile-home park in January 2009 — sent him to prison for 10 years.

Court records show he had other convictions for possession of a controlled substance, driving under revocation and aggravated driving under the influence.

