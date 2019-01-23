Gifford Grade School Principal Jay Simpson not only got taped to the wall by students. He also got his mouth taped — for a while anyway — Friday during a school assembly.

GIFFORD — What school student wouldn't like to tape his principal to the wall?

Gifford Grade School students got to do just that Friday. Principal and soon-to-be Superintendent Jay Smith was taped to the wall as a reward to all of the students who earned the most "gotches" for good conduct.

The taping session took place during the quarterly awards assembly.

Teacher Sandy Beherns even came dressed with a Duck (duct) tape costume and got in on the principal-taping act.

Perfect attendance, honor roll students and the student of the quarter (Gavin Lomax) were also announced.