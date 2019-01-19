Rantoul man in custody for 107 pounds of suspected cannabis, meth, heroin, guns in his home

RANTOUL — A Rantoul man is in police custody following the discovery of more than 100 pounds of cannabis, a pound of suspected methamphetamine, several ounces of suspected heroin and guns in his home Friday.

Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested Carlos Mendoza, 48, on preliminary charges of armed violence, cannabis trafficking, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and heroin, and unlawful use of weapons.

Mendoza appeared in court Saturday, where Judge Ronda Holliman set his bond at $1 million. He is expected to be formally charged on Monday.

Assistant State's Attorney Bridget Schott laid out the following facts for Holliman so she could set bond.

Street Crimes detectives had a search warrant for Mendoza's mobile home in the 1900 block of County Road 3000 N (U.S. 136) east of Rantoul, and went there late Friday night.

Mendoza was in the home and admitted that he lives there on and off, she said.

In Mendoza's bedroom, police found a toiletries bag that contained more than 5.4 ounces of a substance that field tested positive for heroin.

In that same room were three rifles, two of which had previously been reported as stolen.

In a second bedroom, police found a plastic tote and a cardboard box, each with multiple brick-shaped bundles of cannabis, weighing a total of 88 pounds.

In that same room, inside a floor vent, were two clear plastic bags that contained 1.1 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine. They also found another 3 pounds of suspected cannabis, a digital scale, and a ledger believed to contain records of narcotics sales.

In a third bedroom, police found a plasic tote with another 16 pounds of suspected cannabis and a semi-automatic rifle.



In other common areas of the home police found two other semi-automatic handguns, several digital scales, ammunition and magazines for the various guns.

As a convicted felon, Mendoza is not allowed to possess firearms.

Almost exactly a decade ago, on Jan. 17, 2009, Mendoza was arrested for possessing about 144 pounds of cannabis in the same mobile home park. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver cannabis and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Court records dating to 1998 show he has other felony convictions for possession of controlled substance, aggravated driving under revocation and aggravated driving under the influence.

