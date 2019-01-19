Fire causes minor damage to Gifford residence

GIFFORD -- A Gifford apartment sustained an estimated $2,000 damage Saturday night from a fire that allegedly was set by a tenant.

Fire Chief Rich McFadden said a youth at the residence set fire to a towel in the bathroom at a home at 315 N. Park St. The fire had been extinguished when firefighters arrived about 7:30 p.m.

Everyone living at the address, including owner Cheryl Bemount, who lives in the main part of the house, and Robert Wankel, who lives in a small apartment with his son, were outside the residence when emergency personnel arrived. The name of the son was not released.

The youth was taken by Pro Ambulance to an area hospital.

McFadden said the house was a rebuilt one following the 2013 tornado that swept through Gifford.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour, primarily waiting for fire and police investigators, some of whom were delayed by icy roads.

