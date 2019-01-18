Rantoul crews ready for another winter onslaught

Brina Bina, a village of Rantoul equipment operator, dumps salt into a village dump truck Thursday afternoon. Village crews are preparing for another onslaught of the winter of 2019.

RANTOUL — The vehicles are gassed up, trucks are loaded with salt, and the snow is on its way.

Rantoul public works crews are ready for round two of the winter onslaught — the second straight weekend of pushing snow around.

The National Weather Service forecast said heavy snowfall is expected in Champaign, Macon, Piatt and Vermilion counties. A total of 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible.

Making it worse: wind gusts up to 35 miles an hour.

Clay Evans, a village of Rantoul equipment operator, said 12 village employees will work in snow removal in Rantoul this weekend. Workers from several departments pitch in.

There will be five dump trucks plowing snow on the main roads, and three pickup trucks with plows moving snow in cul-de-sacs and alleys.

Two flat bed trailers will be used to used to haul snow from downtown to a vacant lot at the former Rogers Chevrolet property on Tanner Street. Two end loaders will scoop snow.

During heavy storms, snow is also hauled away from Rantoul Township High School grounds.

Evans, a 16-year village employee, said winter hasn’t been as bad in recent years.

“The worst one was back on 2012 or ‘13,” Evans said. “It was just snowing or windy, and roads were shut all the time.”

Evans said there are several things residents don’t realize about plowing snow.

“We don’t plow their driveways shut on purpose,” he said, adding that he enjoys the work but doesn’t like upsetting people.

“We can only go so many places with it,” Evans said. “We really do feel bad about it. You’ve got to go somewhere with it to make it safe to travel.”

He said every snow is different. Last weekend’s was a wetter snow.

“We couldn’t get it scraped off the pavement right away, so we had to go over it three, four times to get it scraped off,” Evans said.

Forecasters have known for several days the area was going to get dumped on again. The disagreement was on how much snow would be coming.

Evans said to make ready for a storm, the crews check that all of the equipment is running properly and that all hoses are in good shape.

“And right before the storm, we’ll load them up with salt,” Evans said.

Despite the best-laid plans, there are often problems. Public Works Director Greg Hazel said two of the village’s big trucks had breakdowns last weekend due to oil-and-hydraulic issues and had to be taken out of service.

Village trustee Chad Smith said because the village operates its own Central Maintenance Department, the trucks could be serviced quicker than if the work had to be outsourced.

The oldest dump truck in the fleet is a 1992 model and is budgeted for replacement this year.

Hazel asked that residents not park on the street during a snow event and abide the snow-route designations.

Police Chief Tony Brown said if 2 or more inches of snow falls, the snow routes will go into effect.

"Once that happens, vehicles still parked on the snow routes are subject to tow," Brown said.

Evans said village employees worked “20 to 25 hours” clearing snow last weekend.

He said crew members work the same routes each time removing snow. That familiarity makes things easier for hidden problems such as a manhole cover that might stick up higher than normal, requiring the plow to be lifted so it isn’t struck.

He said the hardest thing about plowing is “keeping an eye on everybody.”

“People will drive out in front of you. It’s slick, and you have to make sure you have your head on a swivel.”

There haven’t been too many accidents, but “you will see people jump the curb or be driving too fast, or they try to drive through snow that’s too deep for their car.”

He said crews will help people in that instance, but they can’t plow out people’s driveways.

“You can’t do that because if you do that for one, you’ve got to do it for all,” Evans said.

