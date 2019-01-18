18-year-old held on multiple charges

URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly threatened a woman with a gun over social media remained in the Champaign County jail Thursday on harassment and weapons charges.

Tre White, 18, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Abram Drive, was arraigned last Wednesday on charges of harassment through electronic communication, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she filed the charges after the alleged victim told Rantoul police on Jan. 11 that White had sent her a video message via Facebook Messenger in which he was brandishing what looked like a gun while making threats directed at her or one of her family members.

Rietz said the victim, also from Rantoul, and her family members know White.

Rietz said White is currently on parole for juvenile adjudications in three different cases for residential burglary, criminal damage to property and aggravated battery.

Rantoul police asked juvenile parole authorities to conduct a search of White’s home, but they declined, so Rietz obtained a warrant for his arrest Monday, which Rantoul police served Tuesday.

Rietz said police found White in his bedroom with a loaded Sig Sauer handgun.

Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said police later learned the gun had been stolen from a home in Ludlow around Christmas but that the owners had not reported it missing.

White told police he had bought it on the street in Champaign.

Because of his criminal record, White is not allowed to possess a weapon.

Those prior juvenile convictions also mean that if convicted, White faces an extended term of up to 10 years in prison on the more serious weapons count and up to six years in prison for harassment through electronic communication.

Probation is also an option.

Judge John Kennedy set White’s bond at $50,000 and told him to be back in court March 6.

