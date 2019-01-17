Ludlow Grade School second quarter honor roll released

LUDLOW — Second quarter honor roll has been released at Ludlow Grade School.
SECOND GRADE
High honors — Stephanie Diego-Gonzalez.
Honors — Mason Brookwalter, Maxlyn Frank, Kayana Van Horn and Steven Wease.
THIRD GRADE
Honors — Brianna Hunter and Magali Sicajan Corona.
FOURTH GRADE
Honors — Caleb Bradbury, Aaliyah Clement, Elizabeth Fultz and Kaylee Van Horn.
Honorable mention — Xander Leggett and Chase Schroeder.
FIFTH GRADE
High honors — Owen Brewer.
Honors — Arionna Clement, Travis Stone and Kylie Van Horn.
Honorable mention — Cameron Hardin.
SIXTH GRADE
High honors — Gwennivere Bradbury and Michael Wease.
Honors — Phoebe Skipper.
Honorable mention — Jallyssa Corbin, Oscar Rangel and Justin Zamora-Arroyo.
SEVENTH GRADE
Honors — Aurelio Diego Gonzalez.
Honorable mention — Daniel Hodge.
EIGHTH GRADE
High honors — Natilee Walston.
Honors — Makayla Duke, Blake Nelson and Jacob Shingleton.
Honorable mention — Amethyst Erickson and Triston Stone.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.