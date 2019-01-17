Ludlow Grade School second quarter honor roll released

LUDLOW — Second quarter honor roll has been released at Ludlow Grade School.

SECOND GRADE

High honors — Stephanie Diego-Gonzalez.

Honors — Mason Brookwalter, Maxlyn Frank, Kayana Van Horn and Steven Wease.

THIRD GRADE

Honors — Brianna Hunter and Magali Sicajan Corona.

FOURTH GRADE

Honors — Caleb Bradbury, Aaliyah Clement, Elizabeth Fultz and Kaylee Van Horn.

Honorable mention — Xander Leggett and Chase Schroeder.

FIFTH GRADE

High honors — Owen Brewer.

Honors — Arionna Clement, Travis Stone and Kylie Van Horn.

Honorable mention — Cameron Hardin.

SIXTH GRADE

High honors — Gwennivere Bradbury and Michael Wease.

Honors — Phoebe Skipper.

Honorable mention — Jallyssa Corbin, Oscar Rangel and Justin Zamora-Arroyo.

SEVENTH GRADE

Honors — Aurelio Diego Gonzalez.

Honorable mention — Daniel Hodge.

EIGHTH GRADE

High honors — Natilee Walston.

Honors — Makayla Duke, Blake Nelson and Jacob Shingleton.

Honorable mention — Amethyst Erickson and Triston Stone.







