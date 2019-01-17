Home » News » Education

Ludlow Grade School second quarter honor roll released

Thu, 01/17/2019 - 12:00am

LUDLOW — Second quarter honor roll has been released at Ludlow Grade School.

SECOND GRADE
High honors — Stephanie Diego-Gonzalez.
Honors — Mason Brookwalter, Maxlyn Frank, Kayana Van Horn and Steven Wease.

THIRD GRADE
Honors — Brianna Hunter and Magali Sicajan Corona.

FOURTH GRADE
Honors — Caleb Bradbury, Aaliyah Clement, Elizabeth Fultz and Kaylee Van Horn.
Honorable mention — Xander Leggett and Chase Schroeder.

FIFTH GRADE
High honors — Owen Brewer.
Honors — Arionna Clement, Travis Stone and Kylie Van Horn.
Honorable mention — Cameron Hardin.

SIXTH GRADE
High honors — Gwennivere Bradbury and Michael Wease.
Honors — Phoebe Skipper.
Honorable mention — Jallyssa Corbin, Oscar Rangel and Justin Zamora-Arroyo.

SEVENTH GRADE
Honors — Aurelio Diego Gonzalez.
Honorable mention — Daniel Hodge.

EIGHTH GRADE
High honors — Natilee Walston.
Honors — Makayla Duke, Blake Nelson and Jacob Shingleton.
Honorable mention — Amethyst Erickson and Triston Stone.



 

  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
Categories (2):News, Education

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.