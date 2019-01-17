Failed underground cable leaves part of Rantoul without power

RANTOUL -- More than 4,500 Rantoul residential and commercial customers were without power for about 30 minutes Thursday afternoon due to a problem in the west part of town.

Public Works Director Greg Hazel said an additional 100 customers were affected "for a slightly longer period."

The outage occurred about 1 p.m. and was due to a failed underground primary cable in the Westlin Meadows area, south of McDonald's restaurant.

"The cable failure knocked the village's power plant substatation off-line, which interrupted electric service to a portion of the Rantoul customers," Hazel said.

