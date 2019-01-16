By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — The Potomac PTO will hold its sixth annual carnival from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the grade school.

There will be games for the children, food, entertainment by The Strongman and a wide variety of raffles. They include vacation packages for Memphis and Chattanooga, Tenn., St. Louis and Hannibal, Mo., the Quad Cities, Milwaukee, Chicago, Bloomington, Peoria and more.

There will also be themed baskets donated by classrooms, sports tickets, gift cards. Something for everyone. The public is invited.



An annual talent show is also slated 8:30 a.m. Feb. 1, in the Potomac Grade School gym.

Grade school students will show off their talents, with a chance to win cash and other prizes, courtesy of the Potomac PTO. The public is invited to this event as well. Admission is free.



Kalie Hardwick and Kameron Neal, eighth-grade students at Armstrong-Ellis Grade School, will be honored at the IPA Student Recognition Breakfast on Feb. 15.

They were chosen to join other students throughout Vermilion County based on their academics, attitude, and participation.



Honor roll has been released for the second quarter grading period at Potomac Grade School.

High honors include Taylor Smith (5th); Evan Huston (7th); Eli Kennel (7th); Cooper McCarty (7th); Clara McCool (7th); Dawson McMasters (7th); Colton Murphy (7th); Cadence Crull (8th); and Lily Jameson (8th). Honors: Elijah Taylor (5th); Noah Taylor (5th); Kollin Asbury (7th); Emma Holden (7th); Brady Stewart (7th); Connor Yoak (7th); Alana Colunga (8th); and Camryn Howie (8th). Academic Recognition went to: Tyson Colunga (5th); Ryan Edwards (5th); Cheyenne Howie (5th); Cane Huston (5th); Cala Reifsteck (5th); Madison Johnson (7th); Brooklyn Morgan (7th); Matthew Ortega (7th); Shavonna Turner (7th); Justin Akers (8th); and Ella Lund (8th).



Potomac American Legion will serve up a buffet breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Legion building.



There will be a flurry of activities on Monday, Jan. 21, at the Potomac Public Library.

Movie time is at 1:30 p.m., followed by a children’s craft at 2 p.m., storytime at 3 p.m. and Lego building from 4-5 p.m. Puzzles will be available for the adults at 1:30 pm. Wednesday, Jan. 23, followed by Homework Club from 3:15-5:30 pm.

Homework club will also be on Thursday, Jan. 24, 3:15-5:30 p.m., and the children can make an aerial snowman from 4-5 p.m.



Thought for the week: “A lot of people like snow. I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water.”- Carl Reiner



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com









