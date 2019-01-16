Noted educator to speak at MLK program

RANTOUL — Dr. James C. Harden III will be the featured speaker at Saturday’s program in Rantoul honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Sponsored by The Concerned Citizens of Rantoul, the annual event is scheduled from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, in the auxiliary gym at J.W. Eater Junior High School. (The program was originally scheduled to be held at the school’s Innovation Center.)

Harden is on a mission to use the power of education to increase life opportunities for children. He has accomplished this mission as a teacher, a principal, a professor, an academic director and as a consultant. His commitment and passion for education have yielded him regional notoriety and various honors.

Harden has authored three books: “Think Like a Teacher, Act Like a Parent!” “Enrolled, Enlisted, Employed!” and “Empowered!”: What Will You Do for Your Child’s Success?”

Harden holds a bachelor’s degree in social sciences and a master’s degree in education leadership. He earned a doctorate in education organizational leadership from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Students from the Leadership Development Academy will also participate in the program.

Refreshments will be served.

The public is encouraged to attend. CCR is also seeking photos and publications from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s civil rights era to be displayed at the event.

Contact any member of CCR for more information.

