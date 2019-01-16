Champaign County Board OKs another $6M in nursing home expenses

URBANA — The Champaign County Board has decided to once again open its checkbook to help out the soon-to-be-sold Champaign County Nursing Home.

At a special meeting Tuesday night, the board voted 16-4 to appropriate $1,980,400 to pay off bills to nursing home vendors dating back to the 2015 fiscal year.

County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said the payments will make the vendors whole. She said some services they provide have been at risk in recent weeks because of the large amounts owed.

Kloeppel said the payments also will eliminate some late fees and penalties being paid by the county.

In addition, she said, the nursing home business office and county auditor's office won't have to re-enter hundreds of invoices and vouchers into the accounting systems because they were not paid.

The county board then voted 20-0 to write off more than $4 million in bad debt from the nursing home.

The board decided to appropriate $4,192,062.10 as a bad-debt expense to the nursing home fund.

Kloeppel said that amount of debt is more than 210 days old.

"This should have been done a long time ago," said Finance Committee Chairman Jim Goss. "We have $300,000 (in bad debt) that goes back to 2011. This board should not be saddled with writing this amount of money off.

"When you keep this on a balance sheet for this amount of time, it shows the nursing home was doing great when we all knew it wasn't."

These votes come one month after the county board approved a $2.766 million budget amendment to pay for two additional months of nursing home operations along with wind-down costs.

Last year, the board approved selling the home to University Rehabilitation Center of C-U LLC and University Rehab Real Estate LLC for $11 million.

But closing on the sale was delayed after an inspection of the home by the state identified 21 deficiencies that required correction.

