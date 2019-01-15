Three Fisher bids approved to demolish properties

FISHER — The Fisher Village Board approved the low bid from Rock’s Excavating Service, LLC, Gifford, for demolition of the buildings on three separate properties.

The not-to-exceed $22,000 cost will cover demolitions associated with the Brake property, Park Street property and a flood hazard mitigation project.

The village board also approved a redevelopment agreement with Michael Brake and his sister, Wanda Kanagy, to use tax increment development funds to cover the costs of demolishing the two vacant commercial structures at 102 and 104 W. Division, U.S. 136.

Village Administrator Jeremy Reale said demolishing the blighted structures on the high-visibility property should improve the aesthetic value of the corridor and the marketability of the property for prospective commercial redevelopment. The board has tried for years to have the site cleaned up.

In October the village entered into an intergovernmental agreement with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for a flood mitigation project at 304 S. Second St.

The village purchased a burned house at the site and after demolition and site remediation, will be reimbursed by the state. That site will be maintained as open green space in perpetuity.

In the third case, the owner of the 106 W. Park lot has deeded her property to the village. The vacant house at this location was declared “dangerous and unsafe” and identified for demolition by the board several months ago.

Following the discussion at December’s meeting, Reale spoke with Dave Farrar, Illinois American Water senior manager, about various concerns. He has agreed to provide monthly reports on IAWC activities in the community prior to each board meeting. The first such report was emailed to the trustees this week.



Lease agreement reached

Also the board approved a lease agreement with Monty Teuscher for a portion of the 414 N. First Street property that is now home to the Public Works Department.

Teuscher continues to lease the southern building, and the annual lease payment is $8,500, already paid for this year.

To expedite the processing of the village’s real estate tax exemption on the property, county officials said the village must have a written lease agreement with the tenant. It is a year-to-year lease agreement, with the tenant responsible for all utility costs except water. Both buildings on the site are on the same metered water service line.



TIF grant approved

Also the board approved a TIF Uptown Revitalization Program grant of $5,500 with Mark and Shanna Hortin, owners of the commercial property at 101 N. Third St.

The Hortins have invested in improving the façade of the building, including the clean-up and tuck pointing of the brick, removal of rotted wood corners, and installation of metal awnings over the east and north entrances.

Eventually, the wooden façade on the east side of the building will be painted, and additional landscaping and signage improvements will be made this year. The site houses a hair salon and credit counseling service.



Ramp relocation

The board approved a $5,000 bid from Chandler Concrete & Excavating to relocate the ramps at the sidewalk installed by Chandler last year across from the Dollar General property.

The east-west ramp at the intersection of Heritage and Lincoln streets has a cross slope significantly higher than the maximum allowable under Americans with Disability Act standards. The ramp needs to be relocated to approximately 40 feet south of its current location where the ground is more level.



Minor subdivision plat approved

The board approved the final plat filed by Phillip and Deborah Shields and Brandon Schluter, for a minor subdivision situated within the village’s extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction.

Last fall, several neighbors objected to the creation of the subdivision, and the planning and zoning commission declined to recommend approving it to the board. But the board approved it anyway, though what it approved then was not the final plat.

The board also authorized spending $2,000 for new tires for the backhoe from Neal Tire of Gibson City and learned that the trailer park owner has received a second notice of violation, stating that he needs to repair the streets within the park.

news@rantoulpress.com

