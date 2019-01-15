Thomasboro board weighs full-time water employee versus contracting out

THOMASBORO — The Thomasboro Village Board is considering contracting out operation and maintenance of its water treatment plant.

“If the numbers make sense, we need to make a decision about what we want to do,” Mayor Tyler Evans said. “(Do we contract) for someone to come in and handle those services or hire and train an employee and have them leave again? I think (contracting) would be a pretty attractive route.”

Operations and maintenance of the plant has been the responsibility of the public works superintendent. Public Works Superintendent Tyler Martin resigned effective Dec. 31.

Evans said he and trustee Tony Grilo have held a discussion with a representative of American Water last week. Trustee Dustin Rhodes said he had conducted an initial contact with a representative of Illinois Rural Water Association.

“Could we take advantage of their buying power?” Grilo asked. “Are we saving any money on materials by letting them buy it?”

Evans said the village would retain responsibility for billing and customer service, but that those services could also be contracted out. He said he would look into those costs as well as costs for repairs such as water main breaks.

Martin did not have a water operator license when he was hired three years ago. Until he completed certification last spring, he worked under supervision of a licensed operator. Evans said he had been told the EPA is “cutting down on that.”

“So operating under someone else’s license may not be an option in the future, and that could be the near future,” Evans said.

Evans asked Treasurer Leon Albers to determine how much the village spends on labor for operations and maintenance of the plant, including the costs of employee compensation and benefits.

This month, Martin will perform basic tasks necessary to maintain water quality. The board approved 3-0 a contract paying him for two hours of work at a rate of $50 per day. The contract ends Jan. 31.

Grilo, Rhodes and trustee Ronda Scott voted. Trustees Kyle Henegar and Trent Sage were absent.

Trustee Anna Martin resigned in December. Evans said she did not give a reason for her resignation and that her seat will be filled by appointment at the Feb. 4 regular board meeting.

Interim Police Chief Mike Martinez reported the housing repair committee had sent out approximately 50 letters regarding various ordinance violations. He received several calls from recipients who had questions, but most took responsibility for resolving the violations.

“Overall, I would say response was pretty good,” he said.

Martinez also reported newly hired part time patrol officer Blake Carey would not start work until the middle of the month because he had taken additional time to be with family during the holidays.

Scott reported interviews for the village clerk and public works superintendent positions are ongoing.

