Suicide topic of presentation Wednesday at RTHS

RANTOUL — A documentary that deals with suicide will be shown in Rantoul and other locations in Champaign County.

“The S Word” will be shown from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Rantoul Township High School.

A showing is also scheduled 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Parkland College Room C-118.

It will also be shown from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Mahomet Public Library in the Edgar Meeting Room.

One additional showing is being scheduled and will be added at a later date.

A discussion/question-and-answer session will follow each showing, and resources, information and support services will be available. The film is not rated but is appropriate for ages 10 and older. Spanish subtitles are available.

All screenings are free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.

The showing is being sponsored by Elliott Counseling Group, Teamsters Local 26 and Busey.

In the film, a suicide-attempt survivor is on a mission to find fellow survivors and document their stories of unguarded courage, insight, pain and humor. Along the way, she discovers a national community rising to transform personal struggles into action.

The film chronicles her journey and the survivors that put a human face to a topic that has long been stigmatized and buried with the lives it has claimed.

