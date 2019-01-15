As the Rantoul area trudged through more than a half-foot of snow Sunday, meteorologists warned that more could be on the way in a matter of days.

“There’s a storm coming Friday night or Saturday morning that looks interesting,” said Ed Shimon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

It’s too early to accurately forecast how much snow the next storm could bring, Shimon said, given “a big spread between four or five different weather models.” But early indicators are for between 1 and 3 inches, meteorologists said Sunday — far less than the amounts that fell on the area between late Friday and early Sunday.

Rantoul Public Works Director Greg Hazel said the village received from 6 to 8 inches of snow.

“Considering the level of snow received, it was a fairly uneventful snow storm event,” Hazel said.

He said two of the village’s larger snow plow trucks experienced oil-and-hydraulic-line issues and had to be taken out of service, “but otherwise, it was just a time-consuming challenge for the village staff.”

He asked that residents not park on the street during a snow event and abide the snow-route designations.

Champaign received 8 inches, said the city’s Kris Koester. Elsewhere in the county, Shimon reported 6.7 inches fell on Mahomet and 5.5 stuck in Homer.

Towns to the south were harder hit, with reports of 9 inches in Sullivan and 7.6 in Charleston, according to WAND Chief Meteorologist J.C. Fultz.

With the weekend snow came numerous slideoffs, spinouts and crashes on interstates 74, 57 and 72, said Tracy Lillard of the Illinois State Police.

But by Sunday afternoon, most city streets around Champaign-Urbana were clear, officials said.

In Urbana, “we ran two consecutive 12-hour shifts plowing snow, with 12 to 13 people on each shift,” John Collins, the city’s public works operations manager, said.

“The conditions for snowfall couldn’t be much better for us. The snow fell straight down, with a little bit of wind and some minor drifting issues.”

Collins said his crews are getting ready for the next wave Friday night or Saturday morning. Both Shimon and Fultz predict a lull in snowfall until then.

On Sunday, Champaign and Urbana activated their sidewalk ordinances for the first time in 2019.

In Champaign, that means all sidewalks must be cleared by 2 p.m. Tuesday. If not, and the city has to do it instead, it could be at the owner’s expense, similar to the policy in Urbana.

“In order to make the sidewalks safer for pedestrians, city ordinance requires sidewalks to be cleared 48 hours after the public works director’s declaration,” Koester said.

In Urbana, Collins said the sidewalk and ice removal requirement for the downtown, university and South Philo Road districts would go into effect Monday.

Rantoul Press Editor Dave Hinton contributed to this story.

tmitchel@news-gazette.com

dhinton@rantoulpress.com