Ludlow Village Board reviews ordinance violations

LUDLOW — Village board members reviewed residents’ responses to village ordinance property-nuisance violation letters sent to them.

Mayor Steve Thomas said most of those who received notices complied with village requests to rectify the problems.

“I’m pretty satisfied, except three in particular owned by one person,” Thomas said.

He said Dana Marshall, the executor of the Gerdes estate, has refused to comply. Two of the properties are condemned, and one is occupied. Thomas said the properties are derelict and have weeds and tree limbs on the grounds.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an administrative citation for $1,500 to Marshall. The citation was for allegedly open dumping of wastes. Used tires had also allegedly been dumped.

Thomas said both of the condemned properties are not secure, and “varmints and kids” can get in them.

He said the village has sent Marshall certified letters, which she refuses to sign, so they come back to the village.

The issue will be sent to the village attorney.



Sexual harassment policy

At last week’s monthly meeting, trustees reviewed an amendment on the sexual harassment policy. The only difference from the policy enacted one year ago was that victims have 300 days, rather than 180 days, to report harassment.

Trustee Ross Radke wanted the ordinance tabled until February because he thought it was unconstitutional. He said the ordinance did not have a page indicating who it was prepared by.

Thomas said he would discuss the ordinance with the village attorney.



Water main break

Rick Chenoweth discussed a water main break on South Hickory Street Dec. 23. SNC will send an invoice for repair.

Thomas said the break on the 70-year-old water main was probably due to age rather than cold weather.

“It’s one of the streets on our list for when we put in our new water mains (if) that project gets going,” Thomas said.

Winners of the Christmas decorating contest are Rod Guthrie, first; John and Marie Curtis, second; Connie Huddleston, third; and Tony Funkhouser, fourth.

The board directed the treasurer to issue a check for $1,091 to M&D Construction for the installation of windows at the water shed.

