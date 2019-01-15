Latino center to expand food pantry due to state grant

RANTOUL — With more migrant (seasonal worker) families living in the Rantoul area than in years past, Nelson Cuevas said there is a greater need for food pantry services.

That’s why Cuevas, the director of Cultivadores Latino Center, applied for fiscal assistance from the state of Illinois. His efforts were successful.

The center has been informed it will receive a $24,000 grant from the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund through the office of Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs.

Cuevas said Cultivadores, which had opened its food pantry once a month only in the summer, will now be open March through November. (It will not be open in May due to the Memorial day holiday).

“There’s been an increase in the need, especially with the seasonal workers who stay here all year long,” Cuevas said.

The term “seasonal worker” might be a bit of a misnomer because Cuevas said many of the migrants are working year-round in the area, many through Pioneer Seeds and Advanced Services Inc.

He said the service is needed.

“It’s going to help us a lot,” he said. “We really need help. We lost a lot of donors, for whatever reason. This is really giving us a boost so we can serve better nutritional items that will help us serve the community better.”

The food pantry will be serving 380 individuals in 187 households — not all of them seasonal workers and their families.

“In the Rantoul area, we have about 250 (migrant) families,” Cuevas said.

The pantry will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. the last Monday of the month. Anyone who needs to send a proxy to pick up their food must call 217-282-9607 and ask for Cuevas.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com