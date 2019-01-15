Haerr the new director at Lincoln's Challenge Academy

Col. Michael Haerr, right, of Eureka said farewell to 225 members of the 33rd Brigade, Illinois National Guard, as they boarded two AirTran 737 passenger jets in 2008 at Central Illinois Regional Airport, Bloomington, enroute to Fort Bragg, N.C. Haerr is the new director of Rantoul’s Lincoln’s Challenge Academy.

RANTOUL — The new director of Lincoln’s Challenge Academy was there at the dawn of the academy’s existence in the fall of 1992 when studies were being undertaken on where the program should be located.

Michael Haerr was an Illinois National Guard project officer in the fall of 1992 when he was assigned to conduct initial analysis about where it would be located in Illinois. He worked on the program until May 1993 when he was offered a full-time position to provide support for Army Guard units throughout the state — a post he held until 2015.

Haerr, 55, came full circle in his career that has included roles in many areas of the state as well as two stints in Afghanistan. He returned to Lincoln’s Challenge in 2016 when Director Peter Thomas was off due to medical reasons.

Thomas returned to helm the program and then retired effective Dec. 31, 2018, after a lengthy tenure.

“It was my second opportunity to be mentored by a tremendous non-commissioned officer in Sgt. Maj. Thomas. (Thomas was also present at the start of the academy in 1993). “To be able to rely on his mentorship and guidance was a tremendous asset,” Haerr said.

The new director sees attracting staff as one challenge.

When the academy started, Chanute Air Force Base was closing; there was a large workforce of federal employees, including Air Force civilians, active-duty members and family members that had been there on a base of 4,500 to 5,000 active airmen with another 2,000 to 3,000 civilians.

“It was just a natural fit for the first 15-20 years of the program where you had all this experience” from which to draw staff, Haerr said.

Now many of those personnel are retired, and Haerr said coming up with replacements isn’t as simple as before. Authorized to employ 100 people, the academy has 93 working there, he said.

Lincoln’s Challenge, which includes high school dropouts training in a military environment, has seen some downturn in enrollment in recent years, partly due to greater competition. Some of that could be offset by a new campus, but Haerr said that hasn’t yet been realized.

He believes it will take time for the word to spread that cadets no longer have to live and train in old facilities such as Building 303, Grissom Hall and the Amerinvest field house. They have a new campus.

“I want to say our population is probably 275, maybe 300 who have graduated from the program in the new facility versus the 16,000 who graduated out of the old” facilities, Haerr said.

Haerr knows he follows a tough act. Thomas “had a great body of work to be able to relate to the vast (number) of cadets who were his word of mouth and his champions throughout

Illinois.” Among the academy’s competitors are school-operated, alternative-education programs.

Haerr said those programs provide a less-expensive service to taxpayers and are a less-emotional event for guardians.

“There is nothing tougher on family than to create a long-term separation from loved ones,” Haerr said, noting that separation is the most difficult aspect of keeping cadets in the program.

Many find it difficult not being able to communicate regularly via social media or cell phone with friends and family. The academy requires cadets to leave their phones at home. At the academy, communication is largely required the old-fashioned way through face-to-face talking. That’s not to say cadets aren’t allowed to phone home. They are. Just not as frequently as during their pre-academy tenure.

“The fact we ask the guardians to separate themselves for that length of time is a challenge,” Haerr said. “That wouldn’t be a challenge for older people, but today’s parents-guardians can’t relate.”

As director, Haerr is working to find a middle ground — “trying to figure out the sweet spot on how to communicate in the 21st century.”

Raised in Woodford County, northwest of Bloomington-Normal, Haerr, a history major, earned a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University in 1985 and was an ROTC cadet. He was commissioned a second lieutenant.

He and his wife, Amy, whom he met in 4-H at the Woodford County Fair, have two grown daughters.

He said education remains a prime interest in his life. He has been present for four academy graduations.

“Those four days make the two years worthwhile, seeing the guardians, seeing the cadets and the pride on their faces doing something as tough as this,” he said.

Haerr said he is probably most proud of those cadets who don’t initially earn their GED, earn it later and enroll in a junior college or start a full-time job.

After graduation from ISU, Haerr entered active duty as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. He later joined the Illinois Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion in Bloomington.

Haerr began as a Department of Defense civilian in 1993, providing support in Bloomington. Numerous positions with the Illinois Guard followed, including battalion and brigade training technician, and heavy mobile equipment repair supervisor. He also served as the deputy chief of staff-logistics and supervised and coordinated 450 full-time logisticians and 2,500 guardsmen and guardswomen.

Haerr was deployed to Afghanistan in 2007 and 2011. His citations included the Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Polish Armed Forces Gold Medal and a certificate of appreciation from the U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan.

Haerr said his most challenging job was in 2008-09 after returning from Afghanistan. His duties included providing support for families of the 33rd Brigade.

While the 33rd was in Afghanistan, Haerr was working with the 27 to 28 Illinois communities “that have provided soldiers to do what the nation needed,” he said.

“From the farewells to the funerals to the trips to Walter Reed and Brooke Army Medical Center visiting the wounded and the cemeteries,” it was not an easy job.

Haerr said being willing to go where he is needed is in his DNA, whether overseas or statewide responding to flood emergencies on the Fourth of July 1993 and Memorial Day weekend 1995.

Haerr is a big believer in Lincoln’s Challenge.

It helps teach the cadets “there’s not much in the world to be scared off.” Haerr said. “When you start treating people with respect, primarily yourself and then others, your life gets a heck of a lot easier. I always told the cadets, if you learn three (phrases) — please, thank you and nice to see you — in whatever language you’re in, you’ll win 98-99 percent of the population, and you’ll be able to do what you need to do.”

