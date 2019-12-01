Teen involved Rantoul gun thefts gets 7 years in juvenile prison

URBANA — A Rantoul teen who admitted taking part in the theft of guns from a Rantoul store has been sentenced to seven years in juvenile prison.



Judge Heidi Ladd imposed the sentence Friday on the 15-year-old, who pleaded guilty in early December to possession of a stolen firearm.



The charge was filed in November after the Rural King stores in both Champaign and Rantoul had been entered on Nov. 21, with two long guns stolen from the Rantoul store at 1700 E. Grove Ave.



The burglars left the 913 W. Marketview Drive, Champaign, store empty-handed after they heard voices and ran.



After leaving that store, they headed to the Rantoul store.



There, they tried to break into a display case containing handguns but were unsuccessful. However, they were seen taking two longs guns off a display rack before they left in a sport utility vehicle that turned out to have been stolen from a Rantoul address earlier that day.



In exchange for the youth's plea, other charges of burglary to the two stores and possession of a motor vehicle were dismissed.



He was given credit on his sentence for 50 days already served.



Assistant State's Attorney Sarah Perry said the teen had no prior adjudications.



The second youth also pleaded guilty to the same count and is set to be sentenced Jan. 24 by Ladd.



An adult charged with the teens, Henry Boykins, 24, of Rantoul, is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 29.

