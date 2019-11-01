Village might enforce designated snow routes

RANTOUL -- A winter storm warning has been issued for the Rantoul area starting today (Jan. 11) at 6 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Current forecasts by the National Weather Service show possible snow accumulations of 5-7 inches. With this possibility, the village of Rantoul will monitor snowfall accumulations throughout the warning.

If more than 2 inches of accumulative snow occurs, the village of Rantoul will begin enforcing the designated snow routes. When snow routes go into effect, vehicles may not park or remain parked on designated snow route streets.

If vehicles remain parked along the designated snow route, they will be towed at the owners’ expense. After the snowfall has stopped and all snow has been removed from the designated streets, vehicles may again park in these areas.