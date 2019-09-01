Bookkeeper accused of stealing thousands from bike shop

URBANA — A Rantoul woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from her employer over a couple of years is due back in court in March.

Ashley Broadnax, 30, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Eater Drive, was charged Monday with theft over $10,000.

The charge alleges that between September 2017 and Nov. 13, 2018, she skimmed money from Champaign Cycle Co., 506 S. Country Fair Drive, where she was employed as a bookkeeper.

A Champaign police report said the business owner and his son allegedly discovered in mid-November that Broadnax wrote checks to herself and forged the son’s signature.

The business owners told police they believed she stole about $6,300 by forging payroll checks and almost $60,000 by stealing from cash deposits.

Broadnax told police she took only a little money occasionally from the cash deposits and about $2,430 in payroll checks.

Judge John Kennedy told Broadnax she faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison if convicted. She is due back in court March 5. She was arrested Friday and was still in jail Tuesday.

