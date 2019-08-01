Peace Meal menus for Jan. 9-16 in Rantoul at 520 E. Wabash Ave.

Wednesday, Jan. 9 — ravioli with meat sauce, broccoli, corn, whole grain wheat, banana.

Thursday, Jan. 10 — meatloaf, Delmonico potatoes, spinach, dinner roll and cranberry apple salad.

Friday, Jan. 11 — tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, bean medley, whole grain wheat, gelatin with half-cup fruit.

Monday, Jan. 14 — chili mac, tossed salad with dressing, dinner roll, warm cinnamon, peaches.

Tuesday, Jan. 15 — turkey pot roast with baby carrots and celery, broccoli cauliflower, dinner roll, tropical fruit.

Wednesday, Jan. 16 — chicken casserole, peas and carrots, seasoned green beans with pimentos, whole grain wheat, chunky applesauce.