RANTOUL — The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated at a program this month in Rantoul.

Sponsored by The Concerned Citizens of Rantoul, the annual event is scheduled from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Innovation Center at J.W. Eater Junior High School.

Guest speaker will be Dr. James C. Harden, a noted educator, author and orator.

Students from the Leadership Development Academy will also participate.

Refreshments will be served.

The public is encouraged to attend. CCR is also seeking photos and publications from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s civil rights era to be displayed at the event.

Contact any member of CCR for more information.







