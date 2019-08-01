College notes

TIFFIN, Ohio — Jacob Horsch of Fisher has been named to the fall 2018 semester deans list at Heidelberg University.

Provost Dr. Beth Schwartz said to be named to the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university.

Horsch is a freshman criminology major.



JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison Grohler of Paxton was one of 392 students who have been named to the Union University deans list for the fall 2018 semester.

The deans list includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.





