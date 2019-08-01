Armstrong archers take first place at Metamora

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



The Armstrong archery team took home first-place honors in the high school division at the Metamora Redbird Classic.

The team also won several top three medals.

Placing in the Elementary Top 10 Girls were: 1st, Makenna Ackerman, 250 (individual state qualifying score); 2nd, Elle Jameson, 232; 3rd-Cheyenne Howie, 223; 4th, Kaylyn Hayes, 217; 5th, Kennedy Hedrick, 198; 8th, Kassidy O’Brien, 198; and 9th, Madisyn Nelson, 173.

Elementary Top 10 Boys: 1st-Luke Townshend, 257 (individual state qualifying score) 3rd, Jasper Pesek, 238; 4th, Zach Hayes, 227; 5th, Nate Burd, 215; 6th, Sydnee Scott, 186; 9th, Aleczander Scott, 145; and 10th, Tyler Rigg, 106.

Middle School Top 10 Boys: 2nd, Brayden Nelson, 283 (individual state qualifying score).

High School Top 10 Girls: 1st, Madison Pollitt, 291 (individual state qualifying score); 3rd, Casey Grant, 280 (individual state qualifying score), 6th, Jenna Muench, 275; and 7th, Emma Swinney, 273.

High School Top 10 Boys: 1st, Jayce Townshend, 287 (individual state-qualifying score), 2nd, Aidan Cunningham, 284 (individual state qualifying score), 3rd, Keegan Cunningham, 282 (individual state qualifying score), and 7th, Ethan Bailey 278.

The team is coached by volunteers Garry and Kris Hawker, Lauren Hawker, and Josh Fulton.

The archery team will host the Armstrong-Potomac Icebreaker Tournament, with shooting throughout the day, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at Potomac Grade School.

There will be 340 youth participating. Admission is free and open to the public.



— The Potomac American Legion will have a fish and chicken fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Legion building.



— The Potomac food pantry will hold a distribution at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at the old ambulance building in Potomac. Those residing in Middlefork Township and meet guidelines are invited.



— The Potomac Public Library will hold Homework Club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 16 and 17.

Adults are invited to play a game at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, and a children’s craft time, making cardinals from handprints, will take place from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.

— Thought for the week: “There is nothing more likely to start disagreement among people or countries than an agreement.” — E.B. White



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com







