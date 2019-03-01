Thursday morning fire causes $90,000 damage to Rantoul home

Fire caused an estimated $90,000 damage to a home at 1401 Kenneth Drive in Rantoul Thursday morning. Fire Chief Ken Waters said a skillet on a stove that had been left on was the cause of the fire. (Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press)

RANTOUL — No one was hurt, but three rooms of a tri-level Rantoul home were gutted by fire Thursday morning



Fire Chief Ken Waters said an electric skillet left on in the kitchen prompted crews to respond to 1401 Kenneth Drive at 9:31 a.m. The owner had left the house about 20 minutes before the fire was reported.



The fire caused an estimated $90,000 in damage. Waters said there was smoke damage throughout the house.

He said the owner, Curtez Graham, is the sole occupant of the house.



Crews from Thomasboro and Gifford fire departments also responded. Waters said mutual aid is automatic for fire calls.



Fifteen firefighters were at the scene with two pumpers, one rescue unit and one brush truck.



They cleared the scene about 11 a.m.



No injuries were reported.



