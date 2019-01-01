Alleged marijuana-growing operation busted

URBANA — A Rantoul man was arrested when police allegedly found a gun, marijuana plants, packaged suspected drugs and drug equipment following a house search that resulted from a traffic stop.



Corie Donte Coleman, 41, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Lowry Drive, was charged Monday with being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony, and manufacture or delivery of cannabis.



Coleman's bond was set at $5,000. He is due back in court Jan. 11 for an appearance by his attorney.



Urbana officers allegedly saw Coleman leave a home in the 900 block of Lanore Drive at 9:20 a.m. Friday and enter a vehicle. When Coleman allegedly changed lanes without signaling, they pulled him over.



During the traffic stop, police said, Coleman admitted there was a gun at the home on Lanore Drive and that he did not possess a FOID card.



Because Coleman is a convicted felon, the officers then put him in handcuffs.



After getting and executing a search warrant for that address, police said they recovered from it a 9 mm pistol and ammunition, four suspected cannabis plants weighing a total of 116.5 grams, several bags of packaged suspected marijuana with a total weight of 994.9 grams, cannabis-growing equipment, drug packaging materials, drug equipment and cash.

