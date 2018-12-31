RCS introduces special ed co-directors

RANTOUL — Following the recent resignation of Barb Moore, director of special education at Rantoul City Schools, the district introduced Moore’s temporary replacements at its monthly meeting Dec. 20.

Donna Oakes-Novak and Dr. Margie Jobe were announced as interim special education co-directors.

Oakes-Novak has experience as a special education teacher, an assistant principal and a special education director. Since her retirement, Oakes-Novak has worked as a substitute principal and consulted with agencies and school districts.

Jobe has been an educator for more than 30 years with experience in general education, special education and administration. She was a principal and then the special education director for Champaign Unit 4. Since her retirement, Jobe has been a consultant for the Regional Office of Education and for the Illinois State Board of Education.

The pair replace Moore, who announced at the RCS board’s November meeting that she had been offered the position of director of special education for the Illinois State Board of Education.

“We are so honored to have two amazing, incredibly experienced co-directors supporting us through the remainder of the school year,” RCS Superintendent Michelle Ramage said.

The position for a permanent special education director is currently posted with the intent it will be filled by July 1.

The board also adopted three resolutions abating $1,893,324 in 2018 property taxes that would otherwise be levied for debt repayment. RCS utilized the 1 percent sales tax to repay the outstanding bonds.

Ramage presented the proposed tax levy, including an explanation of how school funding works, adding information about the newer evidence-based funding formula.

The state has determined the cost of providing high-quality education is $13,447 per student. RCS is only at 61 percent of adequacy, which equates to only $8,202 per student, due to low local capacity. This leaves RCS $5,244 short per student. The RCS property tax rate level is higher due to the lower equalized assessed valuation of local property.

Taxpayers will get some relief from the levy itself. The board approved a levy of 2018 property taxes, payable in 2019, of $5,091,220. RCS anticipates the tax rate will be reduced by .0274 cents over last year’s rate — from 4.9696 to 4.9422. The average RCS school tax bill for a homeowner with a $100,000 home could see a decrease between $8.94 to $14.20.

Beginning in the 2019 fiscal year, the state will provide up to $50 million in property tax relief grants to eligible school districts. Grants are prioritized in order of highest equivalent tax rates among grant applicants.

If RCS is awarded the property tax relief grant, it would abate $674,193.03 in property tax, which would lower the likely tax rate from 4.927 to 4.0000, which would mean $323.20 less on a $100,000 home.

The board does not anticipate receiving the grant because RCS is ranked about 136th out of approximately 850 districts in order of need.



Personnel report

The board approved the hires of Jobe, Oakes-Novak, Teresa Fewkes (central office special programs administrative assistant) and Michael McDermaid and Phil Dempsey (co-sponsors Macho Men with Manners).

Also, it accepted the resignations of Lisa Merdeith (Northview teacher), Barb Moore (special education director), Amanda Zumwalt (Broadmeadow teacher), Mollie Rootham (vision teacher), Miranda Phillips (Northview teaching assistant), Nathan Schalber (Eastlawn custodian) and Lisa Heiser (retirement as Eastlawn teacher).

The board also approved the switch of Robert Butler from Eastlawn teaching assistant to Northview pre-kindergarten teaching assistant, and Allison Didier (assistant director of special education, additional pay for two weeks).



Other notes

— Pleasant Acres Principal Becky Krall, along with students and staff, gave a presentation to the board about clubs for the 2018-19 school year. This year, students at Pleasant Acres can participate in student council, dance club, art club, Girls on The Run, and Macho Men with Manners.

— The board approved a job description for a dean of students, a position created for Northview and Pleasant Acres utilizing the new school improvement funds.

The board also approved job descriptions for a special programs administrative assistant and a clinical professional, for either a licensed clinical social worker or licensed clinical professional counselor. There is a shortage of social work and guidance counselor candidates and the adjustment in the job description would open up the applicant pool to include additional qualified candidates to provided needed services to the students.

— The board will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Robert D. Little Board Room.

zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com

