Priest was inspired by Pope

RANTOUL — When Joel Phelps was making key blocks for the quarterback and running back as a senior offensive tackle for the playoff-bound Monticello Sages in 2002, the furthest thing from his mind was becoming a Catholic priest.

But 16 years later, Phelps is doing just that, serving as pastor for 600 families at St. Malachy Church in Rantoul and another 100 families at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Thomasboro for the past year and a half.

Tim Mitchell talked with the 34-year-old priest about his life and his ministry.



Did you grow up a Catholic?

I did. My father worked in insurance, and my mother was employed as a private practice social worker. We attended St. Philomena Catholic Church in Monticello.



What is your earliest memory of church?

It was Christmas. I was a small child, and I remember looking in wonder at all the pretty lights and how many people packed the church for Mass. Most of all, I remember all the Christmas carols we sang.



What poster was on the wall of your room.

I had a big poster of the Texas Rangers baseball team. For some reason, I was a big fan of the Rangers, just randomly, I guess. By the time I enrolled at Monticello High School, my main team had become the Chicago Cubs.



What did you want to be when you were a child?

For a long time I wanted to become an architect. I loved looking a buildings and was interested in the various designs and building plans.



What activities were you involved with at Monticello High School?

I played offensive tackle for the Sages. It was so exciting being part of a playoff run, and I will never forget our victory over Decatur St. Teresa at home. The best part about playing for that football team was the fact that the entire community was behind us. This year when the Sages won it all, I returned to my old high school to attend some games and, of course, I was there in person for the state finals at Memorial Stadium. When I wasn’t wearing my football uniform in high school, you would likely find me playing the trombone. I obviously couldn’t play in the marching band on football nights, but I was able to play my trombone during contests on Saturdays. I also played slide trombone for the concert band and jazz band.



Do you still have your trombone?

I do. When I served at St. Patrick’s Church in Urbana, they had a youth orchestra. From time to time I would bring my trombone and play with them. Becoming pastor here at St. Malachy has brought me new opportunities to play my trombone. In April we had a spring auction, and the Rantoul Township High School Jazz Band came. I joined the band for a song.



What inspired you to become a priest?

I enrolled at the University of Illinois as an accounting major, and I lived at the Newman Center. I got involved with many of the activities at the center and got to know the priests and people there. But the moment that made me realize my vocation took place following the death of Pope John Paul II when Pope Benedict was elected. I was inspired to become a priest. I ended up attending college seminary in Winona, Minn., and went to graduate school at Kenrick Seminary in St. Louis.



What was your parents’ reaction when you first told them you wanted to become a priest?

They were surprised and supportive.



When and where were you ordained? What do you remember about that day?

It was May 26, 2012, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria. Early that morning I had some quiet time. I remember praying before I went to the cathedral. When I arrived, the whole place was busy. They had masters of ceremonies to walk us through the experience. I remember the one part where I had to lie flat on the ground to pray. I recall that marble floor was so cold. The other thing I remember was the part where Bishop Daniel Jenky laid his hands on my head as part of the ceremony. I experienced an awesome feeling of wonder and grace. The next day I offered my first Mass at my home church in Monticello, and the place was packed with people I had known and grown up with and members of my family.



Do you remember your first homily?

Yes, it was the Feast of the Ascension. I talked about how Jesus gives each of us the call to continue his mission in the world.





In 2012 you served at St. Patrick’s in Urbana and St. Mary’s in Champaign. What do you remember about that time?

It was my first assignment after ordination, so everything was new. St. Patrick’s, and St. Mary’s had a whole range of parishioners from many different cultures.



Tell us about your blog.

It is called “Borrowed Lore: Others have said it better, but I’m repeating it anyway.” I write about things I have learned from others that I want to share. There are so many resources out there for people. There is a section where people can post messages, and many people have been kind enough to provide those messages. I have found that blogging and social media are effective ways to reach out to spread the church’s message to a younger generation



What ministry are you most proud of?

The ministry I am most proud of is also one I did not anticipate when I was first ordained. When I first came to St. Patrick’s in Urbana and St. Mary’s in Champaign, I found myself involved with the Latino people and the Hispanic culture. Back in Monticello at the high school, I studied the Spanish language from our teacher, Senora Barbara Bell. So I knew academic Spanish. After I became a priest and began working with so many wonderful people, I came to learn conversational Spanish and various cultural traditions. Here in Rantoul we have between 175 and 200 people who worship at our weekly Spanish Mass on Sunday. And one member of our Latino Catholic community, Guadalupe Lopez, has become a permanent deacon here.



What makes these two parishes special?

It is my first time as a pastor, or head priest. At my previous assignments, I had always been the assistant. This is my first chance to lead the parishes. Right now we are working on building a parish hall addition to the east side of our church, where the rectory used to be. We are starting to get estimates. We hope to use the building for expanded restroom facilities. We currently only have a restroom in an exterior basement. It will be great to have a hall to do coffee and doughnuts after Mass. We will have more space for brides to get ready for weddings. Eventually we would like to have Bible studies there. We intend to use it as visitation space for funerals. We intend to start some aspect of the process in the spring of 2019.



What is your favorite book of the Bible?

The Gospel of John. What I like about John is his deep reflection on the person of Jesus, especially in chapters 13 to 17. Plus, John was an eyewitness to Jesus’ ministry, death and resurrection.



What is your favorite hymn?

“O God Beyond All Praising.” This hymn reflects the majesty and glory of God and captures everything so well.



If you could meet one person from the Bible, who would it be?

Jesus Christ. I would ask him what he wants me to do.



Do you have any hobbies?

I am really into board games. The more complicated the board game, the better. One of my favorites is a board game called Dominion. It is a deck building game. Everybody starts with the same cards in a deck, and players use strategy to get more points. My brothers and I like to play a board game called Time Stories, which delivers a compelling experience. I am always looking for a new board game. Right now I like Risk Legacy. Every game you play builds upon future games.



What is your favorite food?

Every time I go to a restaurant I try to get something different. Recently I have learned to appreciate and enjoy homemade, authentic Mexican dishes, including very different types of tamales. At our parish’s Guadalupe celebration a couple weeks ago, I tried four or five different types of tamales.



What is your favorite movie?

I love “The Lord of the Rings” films. J.R.R. Tolkein was Catholic, and I am a fan of Tolkein and his world. I loved how the trilogy of films captured and embodies the spirit of the books. They made quite a few changes from the books for the movies. I was disappointed they cut out Glorfindel (the elf who puts Frodo on a horse, thus enabling the hobbit to escape the ringwraiths). But the characters looked the way I expected them to look.



What kind of car do you drive?

I have a Chevy Malibu. And when I drive, I like to listen to audio books. I just finished one called “Cloud Atlas” by David Mitchell.



What is your favorite vacation destination?

I love touring the upper peninsula of Michigan with my family. We always drive up there through Wisconsin. We do hiking, and we see the many waterfalls. We always see a lot of deer. I have yet to see a moose or a bear.

