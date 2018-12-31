Panel recommends helicopters to map aquifer

MAHOMET — The latest tool for protecting our area’s source of drinking water: helicopters.

An advisory group of local elected officials and community members has recommended the state commit $19.8 million to the UI’s Prairie Research Institute for helicopter-based time-domain electromagnetics, or H-TEM technology, to better map the Mahomet Aquifer.

Doing so will “give us a much clearer view of what’s underground,” said state Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet), a member of the Mahomet Aquifer Task Force, which has spent months studying issues surrounding the primary source of drinking water for 500,000 central Illinoisans.

Among the group’s other recommendations, which now go to state lawmakers:

— Establish a public body to manage the aquifer long-term.

— If the aquifer is contaminated, there should be trust fund money available to start clean-up right away.

— Inspectors should be trained to better detect problem areas like erosion, landslides and seeps.

