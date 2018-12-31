A look at the wacky year just passed — part 1

A fire truck was one of the vehicles being worked on earlier this year at the village of Rantoul Central Maintenance Department building. The department has so far survived a proposal for its closure.

By RANTOUL PRESS



Thomasboro had a new police chief. And then it didn’t. A production facility was scheduled to open in Rantoul. But it hasn’t. And the Central Maintenance facility for the village of Rantoul was proposed to be closed. It hasn’t happened.

Those were some of the weird and wacky things that happened in the Rantoul area in 2018.

This is the first of a two-parter on the year that was. This article details the top stories of January-June.



Thomasboro police chief

On Jan. 10, The Rantoul Press reported Robert Rea had been hired as the village’s new police chief.

The board had initially intended to formalize the hiring the month before, but Rea expressed misgivings about a contract provision that required him to establish residency in the village within a year.

The board voted to remove the requirement and inserted language about making a “best effort” to establish residency.

It all proved to be moot, however, as five months later, Rea had left the job. Mayor Tyler Evans said he wasn’t surprised at Rea’s departure.

“I could see the writing on the wall,” Evans said. “I could tell he was bored. I don’t think (the department) is quite as busy as we were led to think.”

Rea’s resignation was effective midway through May, but Rea continued to fill in through the rest of the month. In June, the board, in a 5-0 vote, appointed Thomasboro officer Mike Martinez as interim police chief for three months.



Taiwanese-based company to open facility

On Jan. 17, it was announced that UAN Power Corp. had purchased the former post office-community center at 815 Enterprise Drive from Amerinvest on the former Chanute Air Force Base.

UAN Investment Director Jeff Cheng said the company would employ “10 to 20” people — initially planning to manufacture tapioca balls and the increasingly popular bubble tea.

If successful, production could expand to high-end headphones, an organic sugar substitute or enzyme drinks fermented from various varieties of fruit, Cheng said.

He said the company also intended to make the 6,000-square-foot office area, formerly used as the NCO officer’s club, into its regional headquarters. The office and production areas encompass 53,000 square feet, sitting on 4.2 acres.

Later in the year, however, Cheng said the company’s plans had to be delayed. It is not known if UAN Power Corp. still hopes to open the plant.



State’s first dark sky park

The Champaign County Forest Preserve District applied to have the Middle Fork River Forest Preserve near Penfield designated a dark sky park, it was announced Jan. 17

The designation was achieved by the International Dark Sky Association later in the year — making it the first in Illinois. There are less than 60 in the world.

Many skywatchers come to the park with their telescopes to view the celestial show above them. It got even better. Since fall 2016, after a suggestion from David Leake, director of Parkland College’s Staerkel Planetarium, Middle Fork Director Matt Kuntz and district staff began making specific lighting changes at the preserve for Dark-Sky Park designation.



Gifford superintendent reprimanded

A group of Gifford area residents were angry about Gifford Grade School Superintendent Rod Grimsley’s lack of compliance with state safety requirements and with the school board’s failure to fire him following a special meeting in late January.

Instead, the board directed Grimsley to begin complying with provisions of the Illinois School Safety Drill Act and to begin conducting annual review meetings with local first-responders.

About 60 members of the public attended the meeting — many expressing their displeasure with developments.

Police Chief Sean Weary said Grimsley had conducted the in-school safety drills two of the past three years but had not done so in 2017. Grimsley also did not convene any annual review meetings of first-responders the last three years in which fire, police and other emergency officials and a member of the public convene to discuss safety issues and make recommendations.

Grimsley reportedly wrote down the names of people he said attended the safety meetings, even though the meetings were not held.



Ex-Gifford postmaster sentenced

The former postmaster of the Gifford Post Office was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in mid-February for both receiving and possessing child pornography.

U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce imposed the sentence on Thomas Ihlenfeld, 59, who lived in Rantoul before his arrest in 2017.

He had no prior criminal convictions.

Ihlenfeld pleaded guilty in the fall of 2017 to the two counts filed against him by the government in late February 2017. He was accused of accessing files containing pornographic images of prepubescent girls engaged in sex acts.

FBI agents had investigated him for months prior to his Feb. 23, 2017, arrest. In a search of his home on Pinecrest Drive in Rantoul the day before, agents found an external hard drive with child pornography on it and another laptop computer hidden up the flue of the chimney.



California businessman wants to buy three Chanute hangars

The Press reported in early March that Los Angeles businessman John Van Der Velde had tentatively agreed to buy three of the four large hangars on the former Chanute Air Force Base for $3.4 million.

Village documents indicated Van Der Velde had prospective tenants for the hangars, including a bioengineering technology company.

He told the Press he is reluctant to say too much about the purchase until it becomes official, but noted, “I wouldn’t be buying the property if I didn’t have a use for it. I do have some entities that have shown interest in it.”

The prospective deal, however, has expanded and changed in makeup. Van Der Velde said he would like to also buy Hangar 4 (Grissom Hall) as well as the building that houses the AT&T call center. Van Der Velde also wants to enter into a sale/seller-financing agreement for part of the properties rather than a straight-out purchase agreement. The lease-purchase agreement continues to go through the channels for approval.



Veseli, not Smiths, to run Family Table

In mid-March, it was learned The Family Table restaurant would open under new management, but not by the individuals who were initially indicated.

Benny Veseli, who also operates the Red Wheel restaurant in west Rantoul, is leasing Family Table at 1724 E. Grove Ave. in the Rantoul Plaza. After renovating the facility, he opened it as Rantoul Wheel East.

Earlier, Duane Smith and his wife, Jennifer, had planned to operate the restaurant, but property owner Dave Meyer approached Veseli about running it. Duane Smith said Meyer informed him he would not be leasing the property to the Smiths. Meyer said he was never approached by the Smiths about leasing it.



Closing of Central Maintenance department proposed

In mid-March, a little more than a month remained before the village of Rantoul 2019 fiscal budget had to be adopted. It appeared most, if not all, village board members were opposed to a proposal to close the village’s Central Maintenance department to balance the budget.

Administrator Rick Snider said if the department were closed, several of the 4 1/2 mechanics employed there would be reassigned to jobs elsewhere in the village, while one would be retained as a mechanic and the rest would be laid off.

A deficit due to major health care costs was cited as a primary reason for the proposal.

Snider said the previous budget included about $700,000 to maintain the village’s 112 vehicles and for grounds maintenance. When subtracting the $180,000 for grounds maintenance, he said the village has been paying more than $5,200 to maintain each vehicle, which includes police cars, trailers, mowers, landscaping equipment, fire trucks and other items.

Snider favored going to a lease agreement to replace the village’s aging fleet.

The following month, the budget barely passed. With the measure tied 3-3, Mayor Chuck Smith voted to break the tie in favor of passage.

The board rejected a measure for two part-time employees to continue working through September but then be laid off if the money wasn’t there to pay them. Also, the number of vehicles the village would lease was reduced from 18 to six — the savings going to pay for the part-timers’ salaries.

Public Works Director Greg Hazel said a “change of funding allocation of fleet maintenance” is being evaluated. Village departments are approving departmental fleet repair costs and then being charged directly for those repair services.

The board will review more detailed costs of repairs before making any decisions on future funding and staffing.

The budget was one of the most difficult to assemble in recent years.



No saving missile

The missile that stands near the former west gate at the former Chanute Air Force Base will be dismantled, it was announced in May.

Smith said the Air Force had told him the village will not be able to buy the Cold war-era relic, for which many area residents hold a sentimental attachment.

Ken Morrison, the Whiting, Ind., man who had been dismantling the military planes on the former base, had offered to sell the missile to the village for $1,500.

But Smith said the Air Force indicated Morrison had no right to sell the missile.

Smith said he would recommend to the village board that a commemorative marker be placed near where the missile stood.

Meanwhile, the missile has not been dismantled and continues to stand sentry on the ex-base.



Dismantler ordered to cease

In late May, the village issued a cease-and-desist order to Morrison in his dismantlement of the planes on the former base.

The action came after several airplane fires had broken out due to the salvage operations.

The latest fire occurred May 17 and was the second that week and the third overall.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said Morrison was cutting an airplane with a cutting torch, and parts of the metal and interior caught fire.

Like the previous two fires, the fire department used a mixture of foam and water to extinguish the blaze. Waters said the latest two fires were minor compared to the one in April that destroyed a C-47.

Waters said Mayor Chuck Smith told him to send Morrison a bill to compensate the fire department for expenses.



Ludlow church celebrates 150 years

Ludlow United Methodist Church marked its 150th anniversary Saturday, June 9, with an open house followed by a worship service.

The church — originally Ludlow Methodist Episcopal Church — was organized in 1868 by the Rev. M.L. Kurle of the Flagg Circuit. The Rev. J.T. Roberts became the first resident minister.

Services were originally held in the surrounding school houses.

Construction of the church building began in 1870, and the building was dedicated Sept. 4, 1871, by Dr. Davies. Cost of the building was $3,300, which was mostly provided at the dedication services.

The church has had about 60 ministers in its century and a half.



Village administrator resigns

Citing personal reasons, Village Administrator Rick Snider, who had been on the job since Dec. 1, announced in early June he would be resigning.

The action was to have been effective July 30. However, Snider agreed to stay two months longer than that to help ease the transition to a new administrator.

Snider had been serving as Champaign County administrator since April 2016 prior to accepting the Rantoul position.



New Lincoln’s Challenge Academy campus dedicated

Started in the early ‘90s following the closure of Chanute Air Force Base, Lincoln’s Challenge Academy has graduated about 16,000 cadets. Now it has a new, attractive campus.

The academy held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony June 16. The noon ceremony was followed by tours of the facility.

The new campus consists of three buildings that house and support the academy — the education facility, an administration building and a fieldhouse.

Teardown of the old main building on the LCA campus began about three weeks prior.

Academy Director Peter Thomas said watching the old building come down was bittersweet, but he said he knows things must go on.



Donnell Robertson death

Individuals in Rantoul and beyond were grieving the sudden death of Donnell Robertson.

The 17-year-old died in early June — less than a month after he completed his most recent high school track and field season at Rantoul Township High School. Robertson also played football for the Eagles.

“My initial reaction was, ‘There’s just no way,’” Rantoul boys track coach Mitch Wilson said. “I just started crying uncontrollably because he was such a great young man.”

Coaches and athletes from several area schools noted what a quality individual Robertson was.

RTHS football coach Tom Hess called Robertson’s death “very surprising to the coaches and the players and his family.”

He said Robertson attended a recent University of Illinois football camp and “caught their attention.”

A candlelight vigil was held at Robertson’s home, and RTHS Superintendent Scott Amerio said counselors were brought in to the school to meet with students, answer questions and “just talk.”



Fisher resident elected state FFA president

Fisher High School graduate Sophia Hortin was elected to head Illinois’ FFA program.

She was elected at the Illinois FFA Association state convention in mid-June in Springfield.

Hortin, 18, is a daughter of Mark and Shanna Hortin.

“Being a state officer is about building a better future for the organization and its members,” Hortin said. “It’s about building relationships, leaders for agriculture and a culture that fulfills the FFA mission of premier leadership, personal growth and career success. It is about helping members build their own successes and build their dreams.”

Hortin is part of an all-female state officer team.

