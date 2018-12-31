Crime Free Housing program begins

RANTOUL — It has been about two years since implementation of a Crime Free Housing program was broached in Rantoul. The program finally went into effect with the start of the new year, but there have been a few tweaks to the original plan.

One of the major changes dealt with which rental properties were required to take part. Previously, only multi-housing units were included.

“The newer proposal included single-family rental units as long as the property owner owned two or more of those,” Police Chief Tony Brown said.

Under the old guidelines, the owner of 20 rental houses would not have been required to participate, but the owner of a four-unit apartment complex would have. Now they will both be part of the process.

“We have responded to (calls at) single-family unit properties just as often as we have to larger complexes,” Brown said. “We thought there was a need to include that.”

Also changed was the list of which crimes will violate the agreement. The list is included in an addendum signed by the tenant when he or she agrees to lease a property.

“The landlord should explain to them what the addendum means and what that process (entails),” Brown said.

The Crime Free Housing program is designed to reduce crime, drugs and gangs at rental properties. It was developed by the Mesa, Ariz., Police Department in 1992.

Since then, nearly 2,000 cities in 48 states, two Canadian provinces, England, Nigeria and Puerto Rico have adopted it.

Rantoul’s program is different than some. For one, it does not require — although it urges — landlords/property managers to make background checks of prospective tenants.

Said Brown: “The landlords/managers can take advantage of local data cases like the circuit court data base” to conduct background checks. “There are also services they can pay to do background checks. It’s not just a criminal background check but (an investigation) into where they previously lived.”

They can also contact the police department to determine whether a prospective tenant has committed a crime that violated the program’s restrictions.

Brown said one goal of the program is to improve communication between the police department and landlords/property managers.

If someone living in rental housing commits a crime in violation of the lease addendum, police will notify the property manager/landlord. If the crime falls into a certain category, that person must be evicted and cannot move back into property owned by the same landlord for three years.

The Rantoul program also does not require landlords/managers to participate in all three phases for implementation. Only one of the phases — participation in a four-hour training seminar and utilizing the addendum — is required.

Step 2 involves undergoing a security survey in which a trained officer would assess a property and make improvement recommendations that could reduce the likelihood of the property or tenants being crime victims.

“They look at things like door-lock security or overgrown hedges and shrubbery. They would make recommendations to maybe cut the shrubs so somebody can’t hide behind them. They also look at lighting around the property,” Brown said.

The third phase includes holding a community safety social event where the tenants, landlords/managers and police would be invited in an attempt to get people acquainted.

“We would talk to them about different steps they could take to help reduce the likelihood of crime and help them to not be victims,” Brown said.

That’s an idea of the Rantoul Community Night Out. Neighborhoods, for instance, that take part in that program would be considered to have completed Phase 3.

Neighborhoods/properties that have completed all three phases are allowed to post signs indicating they are Crime Free Housing-certified.

“The ultimate idea is it might help attract people who want to live there,” Brown said.

Since the village board formally approved the Crime Free Housing program in 2018, the police department has been conducting seminars with landlords and property owners.

The seminars include information on the requirements of the village ordinance, crime prevention and strategies, and the eviction process

Brown said landlords/property managers who have gone through the seminar have had positive things to say about it.

“It’s been overwhelmingly positive, ... especially those who are from Rantoul and own property in Rantoul,” Brown said.

The Crime Free Housing program was initially proposed in 2016 when Erman Blevins was police chief. Brown said the change at the top of the department and the desire to make changes in the requirements caused it to be put on hold.

Brown believes the program will be a positive for Rantoul.

“It’s been very successful in other communities,” he said.

