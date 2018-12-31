Armstrong archers compete in tournament

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



The Armstrong archery team recently competed in an East Dubuque tournament.

Highlights from the tournament include, for elementary school girls: first place, Makenna Ackerman (a state individual qualifying score); sixth place, Kassidy O’Brien; eighth place, Elle Jameson; and ninth place, Kaylyn Hayes.

Elementary boys: fourth place, Brayden Nelson (state individual qualifying score); and seventh place, Jason Zimmerman, who also had a state individual qualifying score.

Makayla Learned earned a fourth place in the high school girls category, a state individual qualifying score, and high school boys Keegan Cunningham earned fourth place, Aidan Cunningham fifth, and Mason McMasters earned a ninth place.

The high school team took home a second-place trophy. The next tournament is Jan. 5 in Metamora.



— Sara Anderson, a teacher aide at Potomac Grade School, was recently honored at the Evening of Excellence event sponsored by Vermilion Association of Special Education.

Anderson has been with the school district for 21 years, and works in the early childhood program.

Temple Grandin, a nationally renowned professor of animal science at Colorado State University, and autism spokesperson, was the featured speaker.



— Homework Club will be held from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 9 and 10 at the Potomac Public Library, with Lego building from 4-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7.

Potomac history will be the topic at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9. The children’s craft activity will be making snowflakes from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.



— School will resume for both Potomac Grade School and the Armstrong-Ellis school districts on Monday, Jan. 7.



— Thought for the week: “May your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions.” — Joey Adams



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com







