Christmas Eve fire damages Fisher home

FISHER — Nobody was injured in a Christmas Eve fire in Fisher.

Sangamon Valley Assistant Fire Chief Darren Kuhns said firefighters were called to a single-story home at 61 Glenbrook Lane at 2:29 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters from the Cornbelt Fire Protection District provided mutual aid by standing by at the Sangamon station.

When firefighters arrived, they saw black smoke coming out of the home from the eaves.

“We were able to go through the front door, and it was pretty smoky in there,” Kuhn said. “We attacked the fire and put it out.”

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 2:45 p.m., and investigators remained at the scene to determine the cause.

Kuhns said a woman who lived there and her son who was home for the holidays were not at the house at the time of the blaze.

Kuhns said it was too early to determine a dollar value to the damage, but he said there was significant damage to the drywall and the building contents.

He said the fire appeared to have started with some Christmas lights.

tmitchel@news-gazette.com

