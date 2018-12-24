Some Fisher students may be able to skip spring final exams

FISHER — There will be a way for Fisher High School students to be exempted from spring semester final exams. High school Principal Jon Kelly discussed with the school board a letter that will be sent to students and their parents with the school board outlining an attendance incentive program.

In any class students who are absent four or fewer times, and carry an A or B average, will not have to take a final exam in that class. Kelly said all absences count, excused or unexcused, doctor’s appointment or family travel.

Kelly said it could be a matter of luck for some, especially for sickness beyond a student’s control. But he said it is meant to be a reward not a punishment.

“This is not set in stone, but we hope to see improvement in attendance with this,” Kelly said.

He said records over time indicate student attendance at the school in the spring semester is about 2 percent lower than in the fall.



TAX LEVY APPROVED

The Fisher school board approved a higher levy than what it will actually get. In an attempt to capture all possible revenue increases based on higher property evaluation, the board is levying $4.2 million, which would result in a tax rate of $5.24 for taxpayers.

But because Champaign County is tax-capped, the district is limited to a 2.1 percent increase over last year’s levy, which is the consumer price index. So the levy will likely amount to $3.8 million and a tax rate of about $4.77 PER $100 equalized assessed valuation, down from last year’s $4.92.

Superintendent Barb Thompson said she estimates district property valuation of $80.6 million, up $2 million over last year.

The board approved issuing $1,400,000 in working cash fund bonds.

The issue won’t increase taxes, and the money will be used largely for capital improvements as part of health, life, safety work and maybe for some new text books.

Thompson told the board the district has not received any transportation money from the state for this fiscal year but did receive a $39,000 payment for last year.

She said districts no longer receive special education money separately. She said that money is now included in general state aid and is current.



PROGRAMS OUTLINED

Thompson said she wants the district to give its blessing to a community program, Raising Highly Capable Kids.

She posted information about it on the district’s website. Beginning Jan. 16, the free 13-week course will be offered weekly at the Fisher Community Center.

The curriculum is “an evidenced-based program that builds stronger families through the support of communities. The ... curriculum empowers parents with the confidence and skills necessary to raise healthy caring and responsible kids.” (Rezilient Kidz material). Enrollment will be limited to 20 people. Contact Michael Dean with questions at michael@eastbendmc.com or Thompson at barb.thompson@fisherk12.org.

Kelly reported on the Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities (CEO) program. He met with juniors outlining the program and said about 16 showed interest.

If any want to pursue it, they must apply by Feb. 15. Kelly said the local board is seeking applications for a facilitator, an instructor, for the program, and the deadline to apply for that is Feb. 15.

