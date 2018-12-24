An artist’s rendering shows what the National Children’s Museum in Washington, D.C., will look like when it is completed next year. Rantoul native A.J. Calbert is director of operations for the museum.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Rantoul native has joined the leadership team at National Children’s Museum.

A.J. Calbert, a 1999 graduate of Rantoul Township High School, was named director of operations.

The museum was founded in 1974 as Capital Children’s Museum. In 2003, Congress designated it as the National Children’s Museum.

Calbert said a new 33,000-square-foot museum campus is under construction and will be relaunched next year as a science center and children’s museum after having most recently been located in National Harbor, Md. Its new location in D.C. will be adjacent to the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center — three blocks from The White House.

“I’m excited that we’re bringing the museum back to the D.C. area,” Calbert said Friday.

As director of operations, Calbert will be in charge of the museum’s human resources, finances, admissions, security and safety management. He serves as project manager for the construction portion of the museum.

“I want this experience to be new and engaging for children, providing a 21st Century experience,” Calbert said.

Crystal Bowyer, president and CEO of the museum, said Calbert’s background in engineering and operations and his passions for the arts and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) “brings a unique perspective to the museum.”

Calbert said he was active in the drama club and sports at RTHS, including the track, wrestling and football teams, the latter of which made the state playoffs during his junior and senior years.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at the University of Illinois and worked as an engineer at Abbott Laboratories for six years in the Chicago area.

He earned a master’s degree in business administration from Yale University’s School of Management and then moved to the D.C. area.

At that point, Calbert began to pursue something he’d always wanted to do — acting and theater.

“In high school I was also in the drama club and school plays,” he said. “When I graduated from grad school, I attempted to be an actor full time and work part time (teaching high school chemistry).”

But unless one makes it big on stage, paying off student loans can be difficult for an actor, so his family convinced him to scale back that pursuit and go back to work full time.

Calbert said he was considering either studying theater or engineering after graduating from RTHS.

His mother helped him to make up his mind.

“My mom was probably the main person who made me to choose engineering versus going into theater. It was more of a mandate, not a choice,” he said.

Also influential on his education was his childhood babysitter, Marlene Monroe.

Calbert took a lot from his RTHS studies, noting: “I remember making ice cream in a chemistry lab in Mrs. (Sally) Bryan’s class. I used that same experiment when I was a science teacher and also as a show-and-tell day when my son was in second grade.”

Prior to being named the museum’s director of operations, he worked for DC’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

Calbert said the National Children’s Museum will be the only museum targeted to children ages 0-12.

“There are a lot of cultural experiences (in the D.C. area) for children 12 and over,” he said, but there’s nothing geared toward younger children.

The 37-year-old Calbert said living in D.C. has grown on him.

“I’m still a Midwest kid at heart,” he said. D.C. is “more fast-paced than Rantoul but less than living in New York. It’s kind of a balance.

“Sometimes you miss home a little bit. So it’s nice to get back to see my aunt (Alice Calbert), who still lives in Rantoul, and my mom (Denise), who has moved to Kentucky.”

His father, Artie, is deceased.

Calbert’s family also includes his partner, Joi, and his son, D’Jhanir, who is 14.

