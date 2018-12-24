Downtown store adds men's formal hats

RANTOUL — Janet Brotherton, owner of Lindsey Lane Bridal, has added a new offering to her downtown Rantoul business — men’s hats.

Brotherton bought out the inventory of formal hats from Rumours Hat Shoppe in Champaign, which is moving to a new location in campustown and will feature a different inventory.

The hats are on display in the business, and Brotherton has already sold some of the chapeaus. On Thursday, Eric Jackson of Bloomington was checking out the selection.

The inventory includes everything from fedoras to bowlers and summer straws and features brands such as Stetson, Dobbs, Bailey and Country Gentleman.

Brotherton said she bought the inventory to diversify her business “and extend what I have to offer so people can feel they can come and shop, even if they’re not a bride or a groom. When you do a wedding, it’s a one-time thing. This kind of diversifies (the customer) traffic.”

She said perhaps people who come into her building to visit the travel agency there (Anywhere Anytime Journeys) or guys planning to go to prom might want to check out the head gear.

