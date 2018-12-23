Sunday morning fire destroys Rantoul home

RANTOUL -- It will be a difficult Christmas for Rantoul residents whose home was destroyed by fire Sunday morning.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said the home, a trailer at 1205 Wedgewood Drive, was fully involved when firefighters arrived at 2:37 a.m.

Two people were inside when the fire started. They escaped safely. Their names were not available. No injuries were reported.

Red Cross was called to help the occupants find temporary housing.

"We had to wait for a crew from Bloomington from Nicor Gas to dig up the gas line away from the trailer to be able to shut off the natural gas to the trailer as the gas line was burnt below the shutoff," Waters said.

He said the trailer was a total loss.

Fifteen Rantoul firefighters with two engines and one rescue unit responded.

Thomasboro and Gifford fire departments provided mutual aid, each with five firefighters and one engine.

Firefighters cleared the scene about 6:30 a.m.

