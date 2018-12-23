Rantoul man arrested over reported sex assault

RANTOUL — A Rantoul man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child in his care is expected to face formal charging after Christmas.

Carlos Ramirez-Lopez, 26, who listed an address in the 700 block of East Congress Avenue, was arrested by Rantoul police Friday on a preliminary charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said the child, who is under the age of 13, revealed to a relative and a school counselor that Ramirez-Lopez had allegedly forced her to commit sex acts with him in her home on or around Dec. 2.

She was interviewed by experts on Dec. 13 at the Children's Advocacy Center and gave what Rietz called consistent statements that led to Ramirez-Lopez's arrest.

On Saturday, Judge Jason Bohm set his bond at $250,000. Ramirez-Lopez is set to be back in court Wednesday.