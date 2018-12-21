Smith hired as Gifford principal/superintendent

GIFFORD — Gifford Grade School has a new principal/superintendent, effective July 1.

The school board this week approved a four-year contract with Jay Smith, who has served the past year as principal under Superintendent Rod Grimsley.

Grimsley, who will have served at Gifford for eight years, announced earlier he would be retiring at the end of the school year.

School board President Michael Schluter said negotiations to iron out details of Smith’s contract went quicker than he figured. He said earlier the negotiation process might not be finished until February.

Schluter said final negotiations in the approximately two-hour meeting lasted about 45 minutes.

“Things went pretty smooth, and we were able to fill in the blanks with him,” Schluter said.

Smith said negotiations had started “a couple of weeks” prior.

The new principal/superintendent will receive an annual salary of $107,500 with a 3 percent increase each year of the contract that ends June 30, 2023.

Schluter said Smith has done a good job as principal.

“We had nothing but positive feedback on that,” Schluter said. “We’re very happy with (the) progress we’ve had with him this year.”

Smith, who moved to Gifford with his daughter, who is a sophomore at Rantoul Township High School, said he has enjoyed his time at the Gifford school.

“I think it’s going to be a nice transition for me and the staff along with the parents and the community starting July 1st, 2019. I’m looking forward to expanding on what Mr. Grimsley has started here and building on that.”

Grimsley said he is happy for Smith, the staff and students.

“By having him with me this year, the transition will be seamless going into next year,” Grimsley said.

Smith said he will begin developing goals with the school board for the next three to five years.

A native of Ramsey, which is about two hours south of Gifford, Smith was a special education teacher for the Eastern Illinois Special Education Coop in Kansas, Ill., when he was hired to the Gifford principal’s position.

In an interview earlier this year, Smith said he prefers smaller communities.

He said Gifford’s “small-town, prideful environment” attracted him to apply for the principal’s post. “The pride they take in their community and the school district” is attractive.

Having grown up on a dairy farm, Smith said he is the first child in his family to attend a four-year university.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in special education from Greenville College, a master’s degree at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, a specialist degree at Eastern Illinois University, and in 2015 earned a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from McKendree University.

Smith said he enjoys the outdoors.

“I am an avid bow hunter and fisherman. I enjoy sporting events,” he said.



ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS

In his report, Grimsley said work on the south wall of the old gymnasium had not started due to the weather not being compatible for that type of work.

In his report, Smith said a parent and student online survey is open. He encouraged all parents to complete the survey for future report cards. An online link was sent to all parents.

Smith said Teacher Institute Day will be Jan. 4. Staff will review 2018 PARCC data and make planning recommendations.

Students return from Christmas break Jan. 7.

Other upcoming activities are spirit week Jan. 14-18, eighth-grade career conference in Champaign Jan. 17 and report cards going home with students Jan. 18.

The girls basketball team was recognized for winning the regional and sectional championships and finishing with a record of 21-3.

Team members were Gigi Mulvaney, Kyla Bullington, Cami Saltsgaver, Nicole Vermillion, Paige Willard, Faith Cline, Laney Duden, Gracie Gordon, Chloe Clements, Jenna Adkins and Ava Carpenter. Coaches were Bill Mulvaney, Chad Hesterberg and Matt Clements.



OTHER BUSINESS

The board also approved applying for a state property tax relief grant.

The State Board of Education will provide up to $50 million in the grants beginning in fiscal year 2019. Eligible districts are those that exceed a threshold tax rate and agree to abate a portion of taxes, up to a statutory limit in the coming tax cycle.

The maximum amount Gifford can abate is $201,949 or a lesser amount of the board’s choosing. The school is 576th out of a possible 861 schools on the list to qualify.

The chance for Gifford to get anything is slim.

The board also approved a tuition reimbursement of $430 to Sandy Beherns for completion of a three-hour spring course.

The board also approved a resolution authorizing the abatement of 2019 bond payments.

