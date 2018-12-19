Kidnapping nets 5 years

CHAMPAIGN — A Danville man who admitted forcing his ex-girlfriend into a vehicle at a Rantoul gas station and taking off toward his hometown has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Ronald Poke, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to kidnapping and stalking charges. Difanis sentenced him to two five-year terms to be served concurrently.

The charges stemmed from an incident that took place Oct. 11 at the Circle K gas station at 1295 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.

Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said at 10:23 p.m. Thursday, witnesses reported seeing Poke drag a woman into a vehicle, then speed off. Officers obtained information on the victim and the vehicle and learned it was headed toward Danville.

They notified Vermilion County authorities, and Danville police located and stopped the vehicle as it entered that city, detaining Poke until Rantoul police could arrest him.

The woman, also from Danville, suffered minor injuries. Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said Poke and the woman “had dated in the past.”

