Three from RTHS to attend leader conferences

Rantoul Township High School students Dominique Owens, Elaine Baugher and Isabella Shields have been selected to attend leadership seminars this summer.

Owens and Baugher were selected as the RTHS representatives to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar to be held at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Shields will represent RTHS at the Illinois Leadership Seminar in June.

Owens is a daughter of Leroy Patterson and Irene Owens of Rantoul.

Baugher is a granddaughter of Dwight and Marianne Crane of Rantoul.

Shields is a daughter of Gregory and Penelope Shields of Rantoul.

The High O’Brian seminar and the Illinois Leadership Seminar are designed to bring a select group of high school sophomores with demonstrated leadership qualities together with a group of distinguished leaders in business, industry, education, science and government.



