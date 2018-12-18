Thomasboro board plans for public works vacancy

THOMASBORO — Village trustees have begun the process to plan for the search for a public works superintendent and make arrangements if hiring is delayed.

“That’s one of my worries,” trustee Tony Grilo said, “that on January 1st we’ll have a heavy snow.”

Public Works Superintendent Tyler Martin is leaving for a position elsewhere as of Dec. 31. Among his responsibilities are operating the water plant, reading meters, plowing snow, mowing grass and maintaining village vehicles. He has been in the position for about three years.

Looming larger than the potential for a blizzard is the need to have a licensed water plant operator. Martin was not licensed when he was hired and worked under a licensed operator until he finished his certification in early summer. But that means paying the licensed operator a daily fee on top of the salary of the new hire, which could strain the village budget if the arrangement went on for too long.

Trustee Dustin Rhodes said it had been suggested to him that the village contact USDA Rural Development to find licensed operators available for temporary hire.

Rhodes, who is a plumber, said he was also told he may have the work experience required to test for certain parts of the license that would allow him to sign off on paperwork.

“I don’t want to do this all the time. I want to hire somebody to get certification, but to get us by and save us some money, I am more than willing to do what I can,” he said.

Trustee Kyle Henegar, who said he holds another part of the required license, indicated he would also be willing to help.

Office Manager Deanne Wattjes said she was concerned about meter readings and managing water turn-ons and shut-offs. The meters are read over two days at the end of the month in time for bills to be mailed at the first of the next month.

“We do not want estimates,” Wattjes said.

“I think between (Mayor) Tyler (Evans), Dustin and me, we can manage shut-offs,” Grilo said.

Evans said he has already received several applications for the position. He asked trustees for input about their expectations for residency and other updates to the employment agreement for the position.

“We have to nail it down now,” he said.

Rhodes said he preferred a clause in the agreement that requires the new hire to reimburse the village for water operator training and licensing if the new hire leaves village employment before a certain period. He also wanted a more structured system for raises rather than having them dependent solely upon achieving licensing.

“It’s a touchy area. Who do we end up getting this time — a guy who has a lot of experience and needs certification, or who has the certification and doesn’t have the plowing experience?” Rhodes asked. “The same thing happened last time we hired. We got lots of different people with different experience. Not the whole package.”

Evans said he had received a suggestion that the public works position and soon-to-be-vacant village clerk position be combined in some fashion.

“That got me thinking,” Grilo said. “Do we look to call this a village superintendent position and add in some of those details? Do we hire out to do the mowing? I think it’s going to be ‘see what we get.’”

Evans said, “I think it would be tough to find someone with administrative skills who would be willing to crawl under a tractor to change oil. Not to say that’s not out there. But to your point, Tony, all (that person) would need to do is to delegate to part-time help.”

Evans said he wants to meet with the board again for further discussion, but no date was set.

As for plowing snow, Grilo and trustee Ronda Scott said they know people who would be available to fill in.

Trustee Anna Martin, who is married to Tyler Martin, was absent from the meeting.

news@rantoulpress.com





