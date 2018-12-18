RTHS taxpayers to get a break

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School board adopted a resolution at its Dec. 10 meeting abating $532,590 in 2018 property taxes that would be otherwise be levied for debt repayment.

Superintendent Scott Amerio explained how abatement works.

“(The county) looks at outstanding bond issues and tacks that on top of the tax levy. Every year we have to tell them we have an alternate fund to pay it out of,” he said.

RTHS uses proceeds from the 1 percent school facilities county sales tax to repay its four outstanding bond issues. This year, debt repayment totals $532,900.

Taxpayers will also get some relief from the levy itself. The board approved a levy of 2018 property taxes, payable in 2019, of $5.17 million. Amerio anticipates the tax rate will be reduced from $2.95 per $100 of assessed value on taxes paid in 2018 to $2.70 per $100 assessed value on taxes paid next year. That is based on a rise in equalized assessed value of property within the district to $190.9 million.

In addition, $200,000 that would have been levied from property taxes was replaced by state money that the district began receiving last year when the evidence-based funding formula was implemented.

Additional tax relief may be on the horizon. The board approved an application for a property tax relief grant from the state for up to $540,000 to be used for tax abatement. However, there is only $50 million available, and RTHS is well down on the list of eligible districts.



SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT GRANT

In other financial matters, the board approved an application for a $15,000 school improvement grant. The district is eligible for the grant, Amerio said, because it was originally classified as Tier 3, “underperforming.” After graduation rates were factored in, the district was reclassified in Tier 2, “commendable.” The grant money will be used to hire a paraprofessional to assist in English Language Learner classes.

Amerio told the board the district is likely to receive more money next year from the 1 percent school facilities county sales tax.

“If the revenue stream stays the same, we would receive $600,000. I anticipate a little economic growth, so that’s good,” Amerio said.

The district received $584,000 this year, based on RTHS having 3.0199 percent of students enrolled in Champaign County. Numbers just released by the Regional Office of Education show RTHS enrollment at 3.1053 per cent in 2019, Amerio said.

In addition to tax abatement, sales tax proceeds also pay directly for building improvements.



STUDENT THREAT ASSESSMENT TEAM

In other business, the board adopted a school board policy establishing a student threat assessment team.

The policy describes the make-up and responsibilities of a team charged with assessing and intervening when an individual poses a threat to students, faculty or staff.

Included on the team would be people with expertise in counseling, instruction, school administration, human resources and law enforcement.

Should the team determine a student poses a threat of violence to self or others, the superintendent or his designee would immediately attempt to notify the student’s parent or legal guardian.

A board policy on athletes who sustain concussions or head injuries was given a first reading. The policy has been revised to clarify procedure when a student is injured at an away game. It requires the RTHS coach to confirm if the medical personnel at the host school are certified. If so, those individuals will be allowed to determine if a player may return to competition.

The board also approved appointment of Laura Billimac to a new position as sponsor for the ACTSO competition.



LIFE SKILLS, CONNECTIONS TOUR

Also at the meeting, the special education team headed by Ashley Bryan gave the board and audience a tour of the Life Skills and Connections classrooms.

The Connections class serves four students with severe needs, each of whom is served by a paraprofessional as well as a classroom teacher. The room is set up in stations. Most of the students are nonverbal. They work on skills such as potty training, hygiene and health, social skills, microwave meal preparation and basic math skills such as shapes, colors, sorting and money. Students also use the library and participate in music and P.E.

The Life Skills classroom is set up as an apartment to prepare students for independent living. Among the skills they practice are meal preparation, cleaning, laundry and making a bed.

In November, board members attended the Triple I conference of school board members, administrators and school officials. Board President Anne Reale said she came away with a few ideas after listening to a discussion about superintendent evaluations and contracts and a discussion about using social media to boost community involvement in the schools.

Board member Janet Brotherton described a speaker who cautioned against allowing negative state reporting to devalue the efforts of students, teachers, administrator, parents and the community.

“I like that,” board member Doug Jordahl said. “In the years I’ve been on the board, with all those awful scores, we have never gotten down ourselves.”

RTHS is likely to have received an image boost as the result of a workshop held in conjunction with Rantoul City Schools Dec. 7. Amerio said representatives of schools in the competency-based pilot came from all over the state.

“Once again, school and community put our best foot forward,” he said.

Elijah Hall was recognized as student of the month for November and Rachel Klimas as student of the month for December.

