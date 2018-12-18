Public supports Dollars for Doors fundraiser at Potomac school

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — Teachers and donors helped to raise more than $400 in the Potomac PTO Dollars for Doors fundraiser during the recent Christmas program.

The money will be used to help the PTO in its continued effort to provide special opportunities for the grade school students.

PTO officials said Potomac teachers worked hard to decorate their doors to help with the project.



— Potomac Public Library’s hours will be altered for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

It will be closed Dec. 24, 25, and 31.

There will be Lego building at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, and children’s games at 3 p.m. that day.

A movie for children will be shown from 2-3:30 p.m., followed by a craft from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 27. The librarian will not be at the school Dec. 28.



— The Potomac Public Library book club has chosen “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See for its next discussion at 7 p.m. Jan. 22, at the library.

Set in a remote mountain village of China, the book tells about a family that aligns their lives around the seasons and the farming of tea. For the Akha people, life goes on as it has for generations — until a stranger appears at the village gate in a Jeep, the first automobile any of the villagers has ever seen.

The stranger’s arrival marks the first entrance of the modern world in the lives of the Akha people, and causes Li-yan, one of the few educated girls on her mountain, to begin to reject the customs that shaped her early life.



—Thought for the week: “My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” — Bob Hope



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com







